Surprise! Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton reveals she's working on debut album with label boss behind Adele and The Prodigy

Samantha Morton is embarking on a foray into the world of music as she plans to release her debut album, the actress has revealed.

The Oscar-nominated star - currently wowing US audiences with killer turns in Tales of the Walking Dead and The Serpent Queen - spoke about the intriguing new project in a recent interview with Vogue.

It's unclear if Samantha, 45, will be singing on the record, though she previously showcased her impressive vocal talents performing the Gilbert O'Sullivan song Alone Again (Naturally) in the 1997 film Under the Skin.

'I've also just finished an album with Richard Russell,' the Minority Report star told the publication, referring to the XL Recordings boss, adding: 'So we're currently polishing and mastering that. Richard is just extraordinary.'

Surprise! Samantha Morton is working on her debut album (Pictured above in July this year at San Diego Comic-Con)

The British independent record label XL Recordings is known for working with hugely successful and pioneering artists such as Adele, The Prodigy, Radiohead, M.I.A., and The White Stripes.

The label also signed rock band The Horrors, who happened to feature Samantha in their 2006 music video Sheena Is a Parasite, directed by renowned artist Chris Cunningham, famous for his work with Aphex Twin and Björk.

Label boss Richard spoke about the upcoming record to Lauren Laverne on Wednesday's BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show.

'I'm in the studio at the moment and I've been these last few months I've been making a record with the actress Samantha Morton,' he confirmed.

When it was brought up that Samantha had appeared on the station's iconic Desert Island Discs programme, Richard revealed that it was Samantha's 2020 episode that had partly inspired the project.

Foray into music: The Oscar-nominated star is currently wowing US audiences with killer turns in Tales of the Walking Dead and The Serpent Queen (Pictured above)

He explained: 'Right, well funnily enough that Desert Island Discs was actually sort of played a part in it all coming together and certain things that she played on there.'

'She played this song by Molly Drake, who was Nick Drake's mum and I then went on to sort of sample that and I felt like I wanted to play it to her and I got in touch with and I didn't know her, sort of but managed to and so this has led to this project which its really been like an incredible experience as I had a feeling that she sort of was a musician, although she was very clear on saying I'm not a musician.'

On the big screen, fans can expect see Samantha starring opposite Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and in She Said, about the downfall of Harvey Weinstein. Both films have already been garnering award show buzz.

But the accomplished British actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar twice, is not exactly a stranger to the music industry.

In 2002, she appeared in the 2002 music video for U2's song Electrical Storm, that featured her playing a mermaid being rescued from the sea by drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The video was shot by Dutch filmmaker Anton Corbijn who would go on to direct Samantha in the 2007 film Control, a biopic of Joy Division singer Ian Curtis, that went on to win five British Independent Film Awards including Best Film.

Interestingly, Samantha once joked about the prospect of making music in 2009 when she was asked by a reporter if there was anything else she had yet to achieve in her illustrious film career.

'I've got an album coming out!' she said, before adding with her famously raucous cackle: 'Nah, I'm joking.'