Four men arrested after THC gummies sold in store on Long Island: NYPD

BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said.

After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC products and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials.

Police have arrested the following people:

Dinesh Venkata, 47, of Richmond Hill, NY

Ujaval Darji, 27, of Monmouth Junction, NJ

Aashutosh Kinra, 22, of Merrick, NY

Krunal A. Patel, 26, of Wantagh, NY

Venkata has been charged with alleged fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Darji has been charged with alleged fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kinra and Patel have been charged with two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

While adult use of marijuana is legal in New York, there are rules and restrictions on who can sell THC products to the public. There’s no exact date yet for public sales to begin in New York, which is expected to become one of the country’s biggest legal cannabis markets.

More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana, regulators said on Wednesday.

The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. Some 903 applications came in before the deadline passed Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.