ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Four men arrested after THC gummies sold in store on Long Island: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSsGA_0iFfiMLF00

BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said.

After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC products and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

Police have arrested the following people:

  • Dinesh Venkata, 47, of Richmond Hill, NY
  • Ujaval Darji, 27, of Monmouth Junction, NJ
  • Aashutosh Kinra, 22, of Merrick, NY
  • Krunal A. Patel, 26, of Wantagh, NY

Venkata has been charged with alleged fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Darji has been charged with alleged fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kinra and Patel have been charged with two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

While adult use of marijuana is legal in New York, there are rules and restrictions on who can sell THC products to the public. There’s no exact date yet for public sales to begin in New York, which is expected to become one of the country’s biggest legal cannabis markets.

More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana, regulators said on Wednesday.

The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. Some 903 applications came in before the deadline passed Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC to move migrant center from Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx (PIX11) — New York City is relocating the migrant relief center currently under construction in the Bronx to Randall’s Island in Manhattan, Mayor Eric Adams announced, citing flooding concerns in Orchard Beach. “Following this weekend’s storms, New York City Emergency Management determined that, while we would be able to put in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Richmond Hill, NY
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Monmouth Junction, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Merrick, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Merrick, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
City
Bellmore, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves that Struck in Jericho

The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:15 am in Jericho. According to Detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen.
JERICHO, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal May stabbing of a man on a Greenwich Village street, police said Monday. Damon Clemmons, 25, is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the May 13 slaying of Samer Abdalla, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Long Island#Thc#Marijuana#Ny Venkata
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Wake set for FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in Queens stabbing

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Friends and family of the veteran FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in an unprovoked Queens stabbing last week will pay their respects Monday. The wake for Lt. Alison Russo-Elling will begin Monday at the Commack Abbey Funeral Home on Long Island. Russo-Elling, 61, served the city for nearly 25 years, including as […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Homeless veteran gets probation in NJ ‘good Samaritan’ GoFundMe scam

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story of helping a motorist in distress that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 39, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Slain FDNY EMS supervisor’s wake is held on Long Island

COMMACK, NY — The dreary conditions Monday outside of the Commack Abbey Funeral Home contrasted sharply with the memory of a slain FDNY EMS lieutenant. Person after person waiting in line for the wake of FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling remembered the 61-year-old woman fondly. “Her personality never stopped,” said Tom Hogan, a friend and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy