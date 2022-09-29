Read full article on original website
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign is under way
While the Iron Bowl is still more than a month away, the University of Alabama and Auburn University are already in a competition. While one will come out on top, food banks in Tuscaloosa and Lee counties are the real winners. The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign kicked off in...
Spirit of Alabama: Honoring fallen warriors
Since our country was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 266 service members who called Alabama home have lost their lives. Many died fighting in the war on terror, but no matter how they died the people behind the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project ensure their sacrifice is remembered.
Schoolyard Roots, local restaurants partnering for fundraiser
TUSCALOOSA – Schoolyard Roots is sponsoring a movable feast by partnering with local restaurants to serve Schoolyard Roots Specials in support of students learning about gardening. Schoolyard Roots Executive Director Nicole Gelb Dugat said this fundraiser is all about ensuring children know how their food is made. “Everyone comes...
Northport retirees getting one-time bonus
Employees who retired from the city of Northport will soon see a one-time bonus on their retirement checks. Northport City Council recently approved the one-time bonus for retirees, which is coming from $82,000 given to the city by the state. According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama, members with 25...
4 Reasons Why Arkansas Could Pull Off The Upset
After two games of pure and utter dominance in Tuscaloosa, the No. 2 Crimson Tide travels to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas. The Razorbacks are Alabama’s toughest opponent to date, for several reasons. Reason No. 1: Home Field Advantage. Only one of Arkansas four total losses were at...
