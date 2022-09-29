Read full article on original website
2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the...
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting...
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts evacuation
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of...
Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force
CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. October 1, 2022. Editorial: Larry Householder starts pre-trial legal joust. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is in the process of carving out a new role in state politics, as an educator on federal corruption law. Mr. Householder’s trial on federal racketeering charges is set to begin in...
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor's office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments on...
Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist. That could lead to the most significant tidal flooding event in the Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, Poche said.
Nexera Signs Contract for Horizontal Drilling at Stockdale
CALGARY AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance") of Dallas, Texas, has signed a drilling contract with Unison Drilling Inc. to commence horizontal drilling operations on three wells at the Company's Stockdale Horizon project in South Texas. The vertical sections in the Lambeck 1H and Jendgrov 1H were drilled previously, and the Company has now secured the drilling rig and services to complete the horizontal sections in the wells. Once operations commence, drilling the wells to the targeted measured depths of approximately 6,400 feet will take approximately three to six weeks Upon completing the horizontal sections of Lambeck 1H and Jendgrov 1H, the Company will move the rig to the McGrew 1H well to re-drill and extend the horizontal section of the well.
Grand jury brings no charges in fatal NJ police shooting
BUENA VISTA, N.J. (AP) — State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and led officers on a chase that ended after he was shot and killed.
Some New Mexico lawmakers debate higher tax rate for alcohol
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has the worst rate in the nation for alcohol-related deaths at nearly 2,000 people per year and some lawmakers are debating whether the state tax on booze should be higher. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Legislative Health and Human Services...
