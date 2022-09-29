Read full article on original website
Editorial: Governor Newsom’s Signing Of AB-2098 Is The Most Dictatorial Law California Has Ever Seen
We are headed back into the dark ages. I am astonished the California Legislature proposed and passed AB 2098 which will force all medical professionals to only share medical information approved by the California Medical Association regarding COVID-19 or its treatments. Governor Hesitated To Sign. Governor Newsom waited until the...
Biden to meet in person with Ron DeSantis to survey Hurricane Ian destruction
Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet President Biden in-person to debrief on recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. They haven't met since they argued over immigration.
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
