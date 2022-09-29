ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WREG

Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Police#Fractures#Violent Crime#The University Of Memphis
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man arrested after Covington shooting

UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
COVINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy