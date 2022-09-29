Read full article on original website
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Sister searching for her brother’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
actionnews5.com
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
Man with 3 prior DUI arrests charged in crash that injured 2 paramedics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details after a man was charged in a crash that injured 2 first responders and one other person. The accident happened Oct 2. just after 3 a.m. Memphis Police officers responded to a crash with injuries at I-240 and Norris Road. According...
Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
localmemphis.com
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
