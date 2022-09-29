South Asian dancing, cuisine and religious traditions were on display in Lamberton Hall for Lehigh’s annual Garba Night, held to celebrate the festival of Navaratri. On Sept. 30, the South Asian Students Association club and the India Club hosted Garba Night: an event that allowed students, community members and members from Lafayette’s South Asian Students Association club to come together and learn about the history and culture of South Asia.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO