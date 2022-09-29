Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU's road game against Florida picked for primetime kickoff in The Swamp
LSU's next road game Oct. 15 against Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the second 6 p.m. road start for No. 25 LSU, which was ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after Saturday night's 21-17 win over Auburn.
theadvocate.com
Watch: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses Jayden Daniels' health, big topics for Tennessee game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's big home game against Tennessee. Kelly touched on a wide range of topics ahead of the crucial SEC contest against the Volunteers, including the health of starting QB Jayden Daniels and DB Sevyn Banks. LSU...
theadvocate.com
LSU-Tennessee: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
The LSU football team will look to stay perfect in SEC play when it hosts undefeated Tennessee on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Both the Volunteers and Tigers have a chance to significantly improve the trajectory of their seasons with victories. While LSU sits at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, Tennessee rolls in at 4-0 and 1-0.
theadvocate.com
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
theadvocate.com
Film review: LSU made adjustments to overcome 17-0 deficit in win over Auburn
At the 9:38 mark of the second quarter Saturday night, LSU trailed 17-0 on the road as it struggled on both sides of the ball. The defense uncharacteristically allowed wide open receivers, and the offense couldn’t sustain drives. From that point on, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat...
theadvocate.com
What's wrong with LSU's passing game? Brian Kelly addresses the unsustainable issues.
If he wanted to, Brian Kelly could have identified five or six incompletions, but he knew everyone watched the Auburn game. He didn’t have to point out the specific instances when LSU should have made a better throw, hauled in a catchable ball or called a different play to improve the passing attack.
theadvocate.com
Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways
The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Jaguars pile on the points, in 59-3 defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern University engineered a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-3 at the half, and finished as 59-3 winners.
theadvocate.com
Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play
The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
theadvocate.com
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.
AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
LSU Reveille
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day
Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location
It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease.
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
Lafayette High school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to online threats made toward "named students and staff members."
theadvocate.com
Network of Women is working to end period poverty in Baton Rouge and around the globe
Deidra Mwalimu has been dedicated to the field of international development and nonprofit administration for more than 15 years. Currently, Mwalimu is the director of outreach for Paint the Globe Foundation. She received a B.S. combining capacity building, women’s studies and geography from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2003. In...
brproud.com
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
