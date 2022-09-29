ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU's road game against Florida picked for primetime kickoff in The Swamp

LSU's next road game Oct. 15 against Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the second 6 p.m. road start for No. 25 LSU, which was ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after Saturday night's 21-17 win over Auburn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU-Tennessee: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

The LSU football team will look to stay perfect in SEC play when it hosts undefeated Tennessee on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Both the Volunteers and Tigers have a chance to significantly improve the trajectory of their seasons with victories. While LSU sits at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, Tennessee rolls in at 4-0 and 1-0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play

The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
AUBURN, AL
LSU Reveille

How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day

Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say

Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

LSP invites families to free event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE

