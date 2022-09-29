Read full article on original website
Garba Night celebrates South Asian culture on campus
South Asian dancing, cuisine and religious traditions were on display in Lamberton Hall for Lehigh’s annual Garba Night, held to celebrate the festival of Navaratri. On Sept. 30, the South Asian Students Association club and the India Club hosted Garba Night: an event that allowed students, community members and members from Lafayette’s South Asian Students Association club to come together and learn about the history and culture of South Asia.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams compete in Paul Short Run
The Lehigh men’s and women’s cross country teams took part in the 48th annual Paul Short Run. The competition, which took place on Sept. 30 on Goodman Campus, is dedicated to Paul Short, Lehigh’s former business manager and assistant director of athletics. Short served in his position for 29 years. The race honors his legacy.
Lehigh drops third straight game against Monmouth, falls to 1-4
Lehigh football dropped its third straight game in a 35-7 blowout against Monmouth at Goodman Stadium on Saturday. To start the game, Lehigh forced a three-and-out on the first drive, followed by a six play, 20-yard drive of its own, setting the Mountain Hawks up for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which was missed.
