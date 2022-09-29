Read full article on original website
michagander
4d ago
Never a white man . Cannot stand democrats.
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Kristina Karam is running for Secretary of State. 37-year-old Kristina Karama is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. She originally had a career as a community college professor. The Oak Park native has a degree...
Arab American News
Dearborn and Attorney General to host expungement fair to help residents clear convictions from record
DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn, the Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and Safe and Just Michigan are partnering to host an expungement fair to help as many Dearborn residents as possible to get their chance at having a clean record, the city said Monday.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for Southwest Detroit neighborhood
Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort Street experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
wdet.org
Michigan Legislature passes $1 billion spending plan, sparking GOP criticism
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, unexpectedly resigns from leadership post. Michigan Legislature approves $846 million fund to attract businesses to the state. Michigan Republicans fail to override Gov. Whitmer’s veto on anti-abortion funds. Smaller...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
Arab American News
Pat D’Ambrosio is looking to retain his seat on the Dearborn School Board
DEARBORN — Dearborn School Board Trustee Patrick “Pat” D’Ambrosio is looking to retain his seat on the board for another full six-year term. The 44-year resident, originally from Philadelphia, has two sons who both graduated from Dearborn Public Schools and is a former Little League football and basketball coach. D’Ambrosio also founded Metric Precision Tool and served as CEO for many years.
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
UpNorthLive.com
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Amidst a polling lag, Michigan Republicans look for a boost from Trump
At a rally in Warren on Saturday night, the message was clear - Michigan's Republican candidates are still united behind Donald Trump. Hours before the former president made his entrance at Macomb Community College, a lineup of both state and federal Republican politicians and candidates made speeches professing their commitment to his policy platform and vision for the GOP. Ahead of November's midterm elections, Trump has maintained his status as a critical endorsement for Republican candidates across the country.Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno said that he spoke with Trump about the importance of uniting voters behind the GOP ticket. "We brought...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
