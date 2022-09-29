Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Lafayette High students released after five-hour lockdown; one arrest made for terrorizing
A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with...
Man arrested for obstructing traffic
At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
Lockdown lifted at Lafayette High School, two arrested
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under shelter-in-place.
Lafayette High School on lockdown after online threats; investigation is ongoing
Lafayette High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to a threat on campus, according to Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco. Blanco said the school went into lockdown after learning of threats that were made online. "(It was) threats to harm named students and staff...
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
Lafayette Police investigating major crash on I-10
Lafayette police said the crash took place Monday, October 3, 2022. Four vehicle are said to be involved in the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
No injuries reported in Lafayette house fire
The fire started on the exterior of the house and spread to the inside, fire officials say. A neighboring home also was damaged.
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
Jury finds shooting suspect guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon
NEWKIRK — A jury found Kyle Lamone Hawkins, 36, New Iberia, La., not guilty of a shooting with intent to kill and chose to convict him of assault with a dangerous weapon. Hawkins was arrested in 2019 on allegations of shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-35 near Braman.
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Morning crash causing delays on I-10
An early morning crash on I-10 is causing traffic delays.
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl.
Man indicted for murder in Maurice overdose death
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say the victim was sold drugs that were laced with fentanyl, and overdosed.
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
Sunset man, 23, identified as victim of fatal Sunday shooting in Opelousas
The victim killed in an early Sunday shooting in Opelousas has been identified as a 23-year-old Sunset man. Montarrio Dargin was shot in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined Dargin was riding in a vehicle when it was fired upon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
New Iberia woman falls victim to tech support scam
Scammers are acting like they want to help you in order to get your information and money from you.
