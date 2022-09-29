ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say

NEW YORK - Police identified two men in custody in connection with the murder of a man in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie hotel and say the gunman didn't know the victim. Authorities held a news conference to update the investigation on Monday afternoon. They said the suspects "were known" to law enforcement from prior incidents.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Driver indicted in crash that killed 2 people in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A driver that killed two pedestrians in Manhattan is now charged with two counts of manslaughter. Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, is accused of speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two people. The Bronx man is also charged with assault and two...
MANHATTAN, NY
Sanitation commissioner on Queens composting program

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch and department's composting mascot named Scrappy came to Good Day New York to explain how the curbside composting program in Queens works. All Queens residents can participate. Crews will come by once a week to pick up compostable waste on the same day as recycling.
QUEENS, NY
Man fatally stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - A man is dead after being fatally stabbed aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man being assaulted at the Atlantic Avenue subway station at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, they discovered 43-year-old Tommy...
BROOKLYN, NY
How to participate in curbside composting in Queens

NEW YORK - Say goodbye to your garbage troubles — the largest curbside composting program in the nation has arrived in Queens. Many residents say it couldn't have come any sooner. "Composting is such an easy thing that you can do," Queens resident Kaari Casey told Fox 5 News....
QUEENS, NY
La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD

NEW YORK - Wearing their police uniforms and playing salsa and merengue in NYC, chances are you may come across La Jara Band. La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD. The group has been captivating audiences at community events across the city. NYPD Capt. Alexander Cedillo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
3 injured in shooting after upstate NY high school football game

Three people were injured following a shooting after a high school football game in Orange County on Friday night. According to the Times Herald-Record, Newburgh police say at least five shots were fired after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a game at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
NEWBURGH, NY
New LIRR Main Line third track completed

NEW YORK - It's the completion of a long ride for the LIRR's third track. Over the past four years of construction, the $2.6 billion mega project that for decades was a source of debate, provided jobs to some 1,300 people, all of whom worked with one goal in mind, to ease a bottleneck that often resulted in delays.
WESTBURY, NY
Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side

NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo's shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren't happy about it. "It's definitely...
MANHATTAN, NY
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It's hard to see into the future, and such...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

