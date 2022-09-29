ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Upcoming Showcase Features Top Two Prospects

The 2023 NBA draft cycle kicks off in Las Vegas this week with a two-game series between our top two projected picks: France's Victor Wembanyama and the G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson. But there's also plenty of excitement about the next few prospects tiers, which are mostly made up of collegiate freshmen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

The NBA's 4 Most Overrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season

The NBA is loaded with individual talent and several teams that could reasonably be expected to compete for a title. It's easy to fall for a number of those contenders, but increased parity throughout the league might lead to heartbreak. To determine which teams are likeliest to let you down,...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: London Johnson Signs Record NBA G League Ignite Contract, Bypasses College

London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite. "The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."
NBA
Joel Embiid
Bleacher Report

Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'

Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated

An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Stein: Suns 'Appear Destined' to Sell for NBA-Record Price; Could Hit $4 Billion

Phoenix Suns majority governor Robert Sarver could get quite the golden parachute when he eventually sells the team. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that the price for the franchise could hit $4 billion or more and that the Suns "appear destined to sell for the highest amount in league history." The projected figure would far exceed the roughly $3.5 billion Joe Tsai spent to purchase the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
DENVER, CO

