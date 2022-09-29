Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Upcoming Showcase Features Top Two Prospects
The 2023 NBA draft cycle kicks off in Las Vegas this week with a two-game series between our top two projected picks: France's Victor Wembanyama and the G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson. But there's also plenty of excitement about the next few prospects tiers, which are mostly made up of collegiate freshmen.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Kyrie Irving for Alex Jones Video: 'You Share His Stench'
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called Kyrie Irving a "comical buffoon" after the Brooklyn Nets guard reposted a video of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Instagram feed last month. "Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with him means you...
The NBA's 4 Most Overrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season
The NBA is loaded with individual talent and several teams that could reasonably be expected to compete for a title. It's easy to fall for a number of those contenders, but increased parity throughout the league might lead to heartbreak. To determine which teams are likeliest to let you down,...
Tyler Herro, Heat Agree to 4-Year, $130M Contract Extension Ahead of 2022 Season
Tyler Herro is sticking with the Miami Heat for the foreseeable future. The young sharpshooter agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension Sunday:. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Herro's fourth in the league, he was eligible to sign a designated rookie scale extension for five years and $186 million.
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
Report: London Johnson Signs Record NBA G League Ignite Contract, Bypasses College
London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite. "The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."
Women to get more rest between hoop games at next World Cup
Players at this year's World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament, and the women took their complaints right to the top
Chris Paul's Suns Roasted by NBA Twitter for Loss to Craig Randall and 36ers
Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. Villanova over Georgetown. The United States over the Soviet Union. Fans in Phoenix were witness to a shocking upset Sunday night, as they watched the NBL's 36ers earn a 134-124 win over their Suns. Craig Randall scored a game-high 35 points and Robert Franks added...
Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'
Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated
An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Anthony Davis Breaks Down Lakers' New 'Aggressive' Approach Under HC Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers are prioritizing an aggressive approach to the 2022-23 season in which the team's Big Three—LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook—should thrive. While it often felt like the trio was stepping on each other's toes during the 2021-22 campaign, Davis told reporters Saturday that...
Stein: Suns 'Appear Destined' to Sell for NBA-Record Price; Could Hit $4 Billion
Phoenix Suns majority governor Robert Sarver could get quite the golden parachute when he eventually sells the team. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that the price for the franchise could hit $4 billion or more and that the Suns "appear destined to sell for the highest amount in league history." The projected figure would far exceed the roughly $3.5 billion Joe Tsai spent to purchase the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.
Lakers' Darvin Ham: If I Can Get Robin Lopez to Hit 3s, 'I'm Sure' Damian Jones Can
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is confident he can help Damian Jones expand his offensive repertoire. Ham used Robin Lopez, whom he coached with the Milwaukee Bucks, to make his point. "No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making threes, I’m sure I can make Damian...
Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed
Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
