London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite. "The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO