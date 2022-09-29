ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
Detroit Lions considering new role for prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, which ranks among the top 15 players in the league, and leads all rookies with 14 pressures. That’s good stuff. The problem is all those sacks came in the first half against Washington, and he’s been shut out otherwise while struggling to win his one-on-ones. His pass rush win rate is just 10%.
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Red Wings, with close to regular lineup, fall to Penguins in preseason

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings dressed a lineup Monday that will look remarkably similar to the one they ice in their season-opener Oct. 14. Problem was, Pittsburgh did likewise, and the Penguins scored a pair of power-play goals and got 36 saves from Casey DeSmith in a 3-2 preseason victory at Little Caesars Arena.
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 3

Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 3 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season. OVERALL TOP 10. (Rank. Grade, Name, Time (Personal Record), School) 1. 10, Helen Sachs, 17:01.6PR, Holland West Ottawa. 2....
Lucas Raymond’s three-point game lifts Red Wings in preseason

Lucas Raymond scored a goal and assisted on two others Saturday to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in a preseason game at the United Center. The Red Wings (2-2) outshot the Blackhawks 35-21. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves through two periods. Sebastian Cossa entered the...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 6

If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation. Ethan...
