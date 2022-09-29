Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us during Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), No. 4 in the nation, are coming off a 27-14 win at Iowa. U-M will take on Indiana on Saturday (noon, Fox) in Bloomington. ...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 6 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes coin-flip scenario heading into Week 7
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its sixth chapter over the weekend, giving teams just three more weeks to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Detroit Lions considering new role for prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, which ranks among the top 15 players in the league, and leads all rookies with 14 pressures. That’s good stuff. The problem is all those sacks came in the first half against Washington, and he’s been shut out otherwise while struggling to win his one-on-ones. His pass rush win rate is just 10%.
MLive.com
Lions holding kicker tryouts this week after fill-in starter misses 2 PATs
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ two-year odyssey to replace Matt Prater hit yet another snag on Sunday, when fill-in kicker Dominik Eberle missed two point-after attempts and pushed a kickoff out of bounds in the 48-45 loss against Seattle. “Yeah, I mean it’s -- it is what it...
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
MLive.com
Red Wings, with close to regular lineup, fall to Penguins in preseason
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings dressed a lineup Monday that will look remarkably similar to the one they ice in their season-opener Oct. 14. Problem was, Pittsburgh did likewise, and the Penguins scored a pair of power-play goals and got 36 saves from Casey DeSmith in a 3-2 preseason victory at Little Caesars Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 3
Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 3 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season. OVERALL TOP 10. (Rank. Grade, Name, Time (Personal Record), School) 1. 10, Helen Sachs, 17:01.6PR, Holland West Ottawa. 2....
MLive.com
Lucas Raymond’s three-point game lifts Red Wings in preseason
Lucas Raymond scored a goal and assisted on two others Saturday to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in a preseason game at the United Center. The Red Wings (2-2) outshot the Blackhawks 35-21. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves through two periods. Sebastian Cossa entered the...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 6
If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation. Ethan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Extremely Rare ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Black bear sightings are not uncommon in the United States. However, “spirit bear” sightings—black bears that bear white or blonde coats—are much less common. That fact makes a recent recorded sighting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that much more remarkable. See a photo of the mystical bruin below.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Choose which Grand Rapids Week 7 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
Two-thirds of the Michigan high school football season is in the books. There are plenty of compelling games coming up in Week 7 across the Grand Rapids area, and there are five of them on the poll below. Voting has begun for the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week,...
MLive.com
History-making tennis partners reunite in Bay County Sports Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI -- Bruce MacDonald slid in behind the wheel of his gray, Chevy convertible and B.J. Tally hopped in beside him. Two teenagers having the time of their lives in the 1950s, they hit the open highway for a grand adventure as next-door neighbors, best friends and tennis partners.
Comments / 0