Ian brings clouds this afternoon, rain through the weekend 01:11

BALTIMORE -- After a stretch of cool, comfortable days in the Baltimore area, rain comes into play as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the coast.

Clouds from Ian will arrive late Thursday afternoon, with showers coming Friday evening. The moisture will pick up in intensity and coverage overnight.

Most of Central Maryland could see 2-4", of rain with Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore getting even more. State officials have also warned of gale-force winds on the coast.

The bulk of Ian's moisture will move through Friday night into Saturday. Off and on rain will still be a factor on Sunday, but it will be tapering. That's good news for Ravens fans heading to the game!

Wet weather will likely linger into Monday. Isolated flooding is possible.

With highs in the mid to upper 60s it will feel chilly this weekend.

Ian, which is now a tropical storm, is expected to regain strength and become a hurricane – again – on Thursday evening. The storm has left Florida and is forecast to hit South Carolina, where a hurricane warning was issued for the entire coast.

Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday as a major Category 4 hurricane, just shy of a Category 5, then tore across the state. It was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. and left a path of flooding and destruction.