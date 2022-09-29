Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Aaron Rodgers heard dropping F-bomb during Packers drive, Tony Romo jokingly translates
Aaron Rodgers was caught dropping an F-bomb on a hot mic during the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
NFL・
Gisele Bündchen hits Miami gym alone after missing another Tom Brady game as rumors of marital issues persist
Gisele Bündchen focused on fitness in Miami and was spotted leaving a gym without her husband, Tom Brady. The couple has faced rumors of marital woes.
Rams' Sean McVay voices opinion about Tua Tagovailoa's situation: 'It's about the person before the player'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave his opinion, like many others have, on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury situation with the Miami Dolphins.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks' DK Metcalf explains why he used cart to get to bathroom during game
DK Metcalf briefly gave Seattle Seahawks fans a scare in the fourth quarter when he was carted off the field. No worries, he just needed to use the bathroom.
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Vermont girls volleyball players banned from locker room after objection to transgender student: Report
A Vermont high school volleyball player says members of her team were banned from the high school locker room after objecting to changing with a transgender student.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
During Texas debate with Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke supporters sound off
During a Friday night debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, watch party attendees share why they're backing the Democratic candidate.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Los Angeles hit-and-run driver who mowed down mom and baby will not get early release
The California teen convicted of mowing down a mom walking her 8-month-old in a stroller will not get early release from juvenile probation camp, prosecutor says.
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Kate Middleton successfully navigated royal life while Meghan Markle struggled for this reason, author says
Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author, has written a new book titled, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown."
Fox News
829K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0