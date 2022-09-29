Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
“Bring the Heat” Salsa Showdown to Benefit Bright Futures
The Sigma Alpha Sorority will once again be looking for the best salsa in the area, during its Annual Salsa Showdown. The event will be held on Saturday, October 8th at the Liberal Country Club and is open to everyone. The evening will start with the Salsa Sampling of the...
kscbnews.net
Keith Leon Hall
Keith Leon Hall, age 85, of Ulysses, Kansas, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. He had been living at High Plains Retirement Village since November 29, 2021, due to his health issues of Dementia and Parkinson’s. He was the only child of Thomas...
kscbnews.net
Stanley Lee Leek
Stanley Lee Leek, 62, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home in Ulysses, Kansas. The son of Tommy Lee and Doris Lorene (Foster) Leek, he was born March 11, 1960, in Amarillo, Texas. Stanley enjoyed watching football and Nascar racing. His biggest joy in life was his grandchildren.
kscbnews.net
Patricia Katherine “Pat” Hibler
Patricia Katherine “Pat” Hibler, 83, of Liberal, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center. She was born on November 19, 1938, to Frank and Lillian (Wilson) Friesen at Ogden, UT. Pat worked many years as a Dispatcher for Seward County Sheriff Dept. She enjoyed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscbnews.net
Kevon Davis Named SCCC Men’s Basketball Assistant
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College men’s basketball team adds head assistant coach Kevon Davis for their upcoming season. Davis arrives at Liberal after a year stint at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as the assistant coach from 2020-21. Davis also provides Junior College experience with time spent as the assistant coach at Indian Hills Community College (2019-20), Casper College (2014-16), and Harcum College (2010-14).
kscbnews.net
Guymon Schools Go on Lockdown
Monday morning at approximately 9:51 am, Officers of the Guymon Police Department were dispatched to the area of Price Blvd. and 21st for a male subject seen walking with a possible assault rifle. Due to the close proximity of some of Guymon’s schools, the schools went on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Upon arrival to the area, officers were able to make contact with a juvenile male and determined that the juvenile male was reported to be seen carrying the weapon. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and is currently still under investigation. The schools are no longer on lockdown and are to resume as normal.
kscbnews.net
Foster PR’s and Takes 2nd at Newton
Right from the gun both the Liberal girls and boys cross country team never slowed down. With. season PR’s and life time PR’s the athletes competed to the very end of the races. Liberal Girls. and Boys would finish 3rd place on both sides out of 12 teams....
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Approves Appeal of Zoning Administrator
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the appeal of the Zoning Administrators decision and will allow the construction of a 5400-square-foot accessory building. Commissioners Proclaimed October 2-7, 2022 as National 4-H week in Seward County, and since MCH requires the services of a licensed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscbnews.net
Garden City Sinks Skins in the Second Half
The plan was working. Playing without the WAC’s leading passer Brooks Kappelmann, the Liberal Redskins were giving a spirited effort in front of their Senior Night crowd. They mixed things up well offensively with quarterback Aidan Schwindt and went into the halftime locker room tied 14-14. But the Garden City Buffaloes adjusted and stiffened on defense in the second half holding LHS to 61 second half yards and rolling to a 35-14 win over the Redskins at Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Cornelsen and members of the 1992 and 1997 state championship teams were on hand for the game.
kscbnews.net
Early Morning Accident Injures Liberal Teen
On Monday, October 3rd, at about 2:09 am, officers of the Liberal Police department, responded to 1395 E Pine Street for a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a black GMC Sierra, driven by a 17-year-old male, upside down in a ditch. The driver was unconscious but breathing. The Officer and LFD pulled the driver from the driver’s side rear door.
kscbnews.net
Traffic Stop in Sublette Results in Arrests
On Saturday, October 1st at 05:30 pm, a traffic stop was conducted by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department, just off of US Highway 56 near Jennie Ave. in Sublette. Luis Edwardo Gonzales and Ginger Marie Espinoza both of Santa Fe, New Mexico were arrested and charged with Possession of stolen property, Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person felony, Possession of marijuana and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and multiple traffic infractions.
Comments / 0