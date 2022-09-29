Monday morning at approximately 9:51 am, Officers of the Guymon Police Department were dispatched to the area of Price Blvd. and 21st for a male subject seen walking with a possible assault rifle. Due to the close proximity of some of Guymon’s schools, the schools went on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Upon arrival to the area, officers were able to make contact with a juvenile male and determined that the juvenile male was reported to be seen carrying the weapon. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and is currently still under investigation. The schools are no longer on lockdown and are to resume as normal.

GUYMON, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO