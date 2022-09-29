Read full article on original website
Montgomery man arrested, charged with fraud and exploitation of the elderly
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg announced that a Montgomery man was arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud Monday. 35-year-old Nicholas Allen, of Montgomery, was indicted on one count of securities fraud and one count of financial exploitation of the […]
Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
$100K seized in Auburn student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo last week. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo […]
Suspect, 21, charged with murder in August shooting death of 33-year-old Montgomery man
A 21-year-old suspect is being held in the Montgomery County jail after he was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the August shooting death of a 33-year-old man, police said. Zernell Mills, 21, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Monday and transported to the jail, where he is being...
WSFA
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.
WAAY-TV
ADOC: 5 major correctional facilities still have total inmate work stoppages; 10 see partial return
Only five of the Alabama Department of Corrections' 15 major correctional facilities are still experiencing a total strike by inmate workers, ADOC announced Monday. The remaining 10 have seen at least a partial return of inmate workers, allowing for regular meal services to resume, ADOC said. Inmate workers make up...
selmasun.com
Shooting in Montgomery leaves one dead, one injured
Montgomery Police have opened an investigation after a shooting resulted in one being killed and one with life-threatening injuries. According to Alabama News Network police discovered a man identified as Reginald Woods, 23, dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man's name has not been released. The report...
alabamanews.net
One Man Killed, Another Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street at around 2:12AM. That’s where they found 23-year-old Reginald Woods of Montgomery and another man with gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.
alabamanews.net
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. According...
Body discovered in Alabama dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
WSFA
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday Alabama’s high court ruled electronic bingo machines at Whitehall Gaming in Lowndes County and Victoryland Casino in Macon County are illegal. The decision could lead to the closure of both facilities, but in Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and...
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
alabamanews.net
Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home
A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
