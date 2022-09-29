ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 rare photos of the early years of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort's relationship

By Samantha Grindell
 4 days ago
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have had a decades-long love affair.

Pool / Tim Graham / Contributor / Tim Graham Picture Library / Contributor / Getty Images

  • King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort have known each other for over 50 years.
  • The pair kept their distance from each other in their earliest photos together.
  • After they started publicly dating, the couple were often laughing together or smiling in pictures.
Charles and Camilla were first photographed together at a polo match in 1972, two years after they met.
Charles and Camilla were photographed at a polo match in 1972.

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Charles and Camilla met through a mutual friend in 1970, Evening Standard reported.

According to The Washington Post , Camilla said to Charles upon their first meeting: "My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common."

By 1972, the pair already had a romantic relationship. However, as Insider previously reported , Camilla had also been involved on and off with Andrew Parker Bowles, making her an unsuitable candidate for marriage to the future king.

They were spotted together again with a group of friends at an event in 1979.
Charles and Camilla in 1979.

Getty Images

Camilla had been married to Parker Bowles for six years at the time the photo was taken.

Charles had met Princess Diana in 1977 , though they were not yet romantically involved.

Camilla and Charles maintained their friendship in the early years of her marriage to Parker Bowles.
Charles, Lady Sarah Keswick, and Camilla in 1979.

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Camilla also gave birth in the '70s.

She welcomed her son Tom Parker Bowles in 1974, and she gave birth to her daughter Laura Lopes in 1978.

Charles would go on to marry Princess Diana two years after he and Camilla were photographed together in 1979.
Charles and Camilla at an event in 1979.

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Charles married Diana on July 29, 1981.

Camilla and her family were guests at the wedding, according to Harper's Bazaar .

Camilla and Charles weren't spotted together again until 1999.
Camilla and Charles at The Ritz Hotel In London in 1999.

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Camilla and Charles weren't seen publicly together for two decades, though they were having another affair by the mid-1980s .

Tapes of conversations between Charles and Camilla were leaked to the press in 1993 .

Camilla and Parker Bowles divorced in 1995 , and Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 .

Charles threw Camilla a 50th birthday party in June 1997. A month later, Princess Diana died in a car accident.

Charles and Camilla were finally photographed as a couple in 1999 as they exited her sister's birthday party at the Ritz Hotel.

Charles and Camilla slowly started appearing together publicly as a couple.
Camilla and Charles in 2000.

Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library / Contributor

The couple didn't touch each other much in public, but they were typically grinning when they were spotted together, as they were in this photo taken at an event they hosted in 2000.

As time went on, they seemed to become more comfortable in front of cameras together.
Charles and Camilla at the 'Its Fashion' charity gala dinner in 2001.

John Stillwell - PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

They attended a charity gala in 2001, and the pair were grinning in photos taken of them throughout the night.

They shared their first public kiss in 2001.
Charles and Camilla in 2001.

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Although it was well known Camilla and Charles were a couple, they didn't show physical affection for one another publicly until 2001.

The couple kissed at an event for the National Osteoporosis Society at Somerset House in London, smiling as they leaned into each other.

The public got to see more candid moments between the couple as their relationship went on.
Charles and Camilla in Sandringham, Norfolk, in 2002.

Sean Dempsey - PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2002, photographers captured Charles and Camilla looking relaxed as they left a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

In 2003, they took a ride in a car Charles once rode in with Diana.
Charles and Camilla in 2003.

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2003, the year they moved in together , the couple were photographed driving in Charles' Aston Martin convertible.

He was pictured driving Diana in the car in 1985 .

They showed their playful side at the 2004 Mey Highland Games.
Charles and Camilla at the 2004 Mey Highland Games in Caithness, Scotland.

Christopher Furlong / Staff / Getty Images

Camilla accompanied Charles to the Mey Highland Games in Caithness, Scotland, in 2004, and the longtime couple seemed to be laughing in photos from the event, showing their more relaxed side.

They posed for a photo after announcing their engagement in 2005.
Charles and Camilla announced their engagement in 2005.

JOHN STILLWELL / Staff / Getty Images

On February 10, 2005, the Palace announced the couple would be married on April 9, according to The Guardian .

They posed for a photo at Windsor Castle while celebrating their engagement, both grinning widely.

They were both beaming in photos taken after a church ceremony a few days later.
Charles and Camilla at St. Lawrence's Church in 2005.

Anwar Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

The couple seemed at ease in front of the cameras following their engagement.

The newlyweds looked gleeful on their wedding day.
The couple were married in 2005.

ALASTAIR GRANT / Stringer / Getty Images

Camilla and Charles were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005 . They had a reception at Windsor Castle following the wedding.

And the pair didn't shy away from PDA once they were married.
Charles and Camilla on June 17, 2005, in Cirencester, England.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Camilla greeted her husband with a kiss after he won a polo match in June 2005.

The pair truly seemed to be in newly-wedded bliss in pictures.
Camilla and Charles in 2005.

Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

While touring the SEED Public Charter School in Washington, DC, in November 2005, the couple giggled together as they signed a ledger.

It seemed like the pair were happy no matter what they were doing as long as they were together.
Camilla and Charles at the 2005 Mey Highland Games.

Christopher Furlong / Staff / Getty Images

At the 2005 Mey Highland Games, the couple were photographed laughing together.

Read the original article on Insider

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#King Charles#Wedding#Corbis#Evening Standard#The Washington Post
WORLD
