Missoula police looking to speak to people impacted by unsafe driver in area of Kemp St. and Catlin St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - If you were impacted by unsafe driving of an individual in the area of Kemp St. and Catlin St. on Oct. 1, the Missoula Police Department wants to speak with you. Around 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, an unsafe driver was in Kemp St. and Caitlin St....
Crash kills 27-year-old driver in Frenchtown
FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A 27-year-old man was killed after a crash in Frenchtown early Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver was driving westbound on Beckwith, and then went off the right side of the road. When the driver got back on...
1 dead in plane crash into Montana's Flathead River
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person has been killed after piloting a plane in western Montana that struck some powerlines and crashed into the Flathead River. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains. A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash. The sheriff's office says a good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead.
Turner Farm brings back pumpkin patch festival, despite weather and supply troubles
MISSOULA, Mont. - October has finally commenced and everyone's seeing orange! The time has come for many families to pick the pumpkin at the Turner Farm annual pumpkin festival, they call October Fest. This rolls out for the fall season as the hunt for the perfect pumpkins begins, kicking off...
