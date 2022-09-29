Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers founder's Jan. 6 legal defense hinges on Trump
The seditious conspiracy trial for the founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers begins next week, and his legal team is staking his freedom to an unusual defense, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes are prepared to argue that their client was anticipating former President...
The well-funded world of challenging congressional bogeymen
Tucked between uber-famous Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the list of top 10 House fundraisers this cycle is a candidate most voters have probably never heard of: Marcus Flowers. Why it matters: Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain...
Trump “would like to" announce 2024 bid by Thanksgiving: Conway
Former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 presidential election plans by Thanksgiving, his former adviser Kellyanne Conway told CBS News Friday. Why it matters: Conway's comments suggest Trump would wait until after the 2022 midterms, which have been seen as a potential referendum on Trump by top Republicans. Driving...
National Archives tells Congress some Trump records still unaccounted for
The National Archives and Records Administration told the House Oversight Committee in a letter released Saturday that some Trump administration records have yet to be recovered. Why it matters: The disclosure comes as Trump's legal team and the Justice Department wage a protracted legal battle over the ex-president's alleged possession...
Ex-White House aide condemns Trump for attacking McConnell, Chao
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned former President Trump for a social media post attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) and insulting his wife, Elaine Chao. Why it matters: Trump's charged words against the Republican senator and his wife come weeks before the midterm elections where...
Rick Scott won’t rebuke Trump’s “death wish” post about McConnell
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday declined several times to condemn former President Donald Trump's social media post suggesting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) had a "death wish" and using a racist name to describe his former Cabinet Secretary Elaine Chao. Driving the news: In a Truth Social...
Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation
Former President Trump sued CNN on Monday for alleged defamation and is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Why it matters: Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press, especially CNN, during his time as a candidate and elected official and has bashed news organizations as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights.
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker...
National Archives asked Trump's lawyers for Kim Jong-Un correspondence in May 2021
The National Archives asked former President Trump's lawyers to account for correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in May 2021 as part of a bid to locate boxes of presidential records, according to email correspondence released Monday. Why it matters: Exactly eight weeks since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago,...
Biden to announce $60M for Puerto Rico flood protections
During his visit to Puerto Rico on Monday, President Biden will announce that the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up its protections against future storms. Driving the news: More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, 122,130 customers are still...
Where things stand with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The Biden administration last week saw its first major legal challenges to its student loan forgiveness plan, which has presented new political hurdles for the White House less than two months after the initial announcement. Why it matters: Republicans and some Democrats in battleground states have criticized the plan as...
Democrats lead GOP among Latino voters by smaller margins than past elections
Roughly 54% of Latino voters would prefer to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms, while 33% would like to see Republicans take control, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday. Why it matters: Although Democrats maintain a 21-point lead, this is narrower than in...
Democrats, Whitmer run the airwaves in Michigan's race for governor
Michigan has the widest margin between Republican and Democratic ad spending of any state's gubernatorial race, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is dominating the airwaves, as pro-Democrat ads aired 4,646 times from Sept. 5-18.Groups supporting challenger Tudor Dixon aired just 19 ads in that same time frame.Yes, but: The Michigan Republican Party just this week began its largest ad push of the election cycle, spending at least $100,000 on digital commercials hitting Whitmer as being "soft on crime," the Detroit News reports.Between the lines: The gap could widen even further before Election Day.Democratic groups...
Scoop: House GOP expands map with new $14 million ad blitz
A super PAC tied to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is pouring another $14 million into ad reservations in key House districts as the midterm campaign enters its final stage, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The Congressional Leadership Fund's spending offers a road map of which districts House...
Democrats' new Senate struggles
Democrats are facing fresh problems in two pivotal Senate battlegrounds in which their nominees are facing attacks for being too progressive. What's happening: In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
Trump seeks to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Former President Donald Trump is seeking to delay proceedings, including his deposition, in the defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, an author who has alleged he raped her in the mid-1990s, according to a letter from his attorney filed in federal court Monday. Driving the news: Trump's lawyer requested...
Senate Republicans narrow digital cash divide
Democrats hold an advantage in campaign spending on Facebook, Google and connected television platforms, but Republicans have closed the gap in several key Senate races in the final stretch of the midterms, Axios has learned. The big picture: Democrats outspent Republicans $10.1 million to $8.2 million online in battleground Senate...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
