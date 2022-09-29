A couple who let their friends and family know "it’s a boy!" by dying a waterfall blue is under investigation by authorities in Brazil. According to The Washington Post, the Queima-Pé waterfall used for the gender reveal feeds into a river that provides fresh water for the city of Tangará da Serra. When it unexpectedly turned blue, locals — and environmental authorities — were less than impressed.

