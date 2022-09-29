ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Crocker Park Starbucks Store Votes to Unionize

By Sam Allard
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZy0E_0iFfaP1s00
Rally against union busting at W. 6th Starbucks

Workers at the Crocker Park Starbucks location voted 7-2 Thursday afternoon to form a union. The Westlake location becomes the fifth store in Northeast Ohio to have successfully organized, joining locations in the Warehouse District, Cleveland Heights, Clifton Boulevard and University Circle.

The election was changed from in-person to a mail-in vote due to rising Covid numbers in recent weeks, an employee told Scene. The results were tabulated Thursday, and the decisive victory for the Westlake store was confirmed.

The employee said that overall feelings in the aftermath of the vote were of both "relief and excitement for what's to come." They said workers are eager to meet with national committee members to iron out what they intend to seek at the negotiating table. And though Starbucks has been resistant to negotiate, the employee felt that the mounting pressure of increasing numbers of stores unionizing would eventually force corporate's hand.

"They either come to the table or we threaten to strike," they said.

Baristas had told Scene in August that they began seriously talking about forming a union after they were forced to watch a video from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. In it, Schultz portrayed the Starbucks unionization efforts nationwide as the work of outside forces antagonistic to the company's culture.

Workers at Crocker, as at other locations, were dealing with high staff turnover and disrespect from management. A major factor was scheduling. Workers were routinely scheduled for hours just under the threshold at which they would be eligible for benefits.

They declared their intend to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board on July 18.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open new location in Beachwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland restaurateur Fadi Daoud is opening a third Heck’s Café in the former Blu Restaurant space at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The opening is planned for November. Daoud bought the Ohio City Heck’s Café in 2005 and opened the Avon location in 2015. He also owns Antica Italian in Avon.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Humble Design Cleveland helps homeless with furnishings

Humble Design is an organization whose mission is to change lives by furnishing the homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness free of charge. Founded in 2009 by Treger Strasberg in Detroit, Humble Design serves clients in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. Strasberg and her husband, Rob, were inspired to create Humble Design after meeting a recently homeless family. After the family found a house they could afford, they had nothing left over in the budget to furnish it.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Westlake, OH
Society
Cleveland Jewish News

Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation

Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Union Busting#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Rally Against Union#W 6th Starbucks Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
285
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy