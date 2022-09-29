ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer Sheriff warns about phone scam where caller is impersonating sergeant

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

PLACER COUNTY – A local sheriff's department is warning residents about scammers who are impersonating sergeants in calls.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday they have learned about a new scam where someone impersonating a sergeant leaves potential victims a voicemail about an "urgent matter." The ominous message urges the person to call them back to find out what the impersonator was calling about.

Deputies have called both numbers back, finding that one led to a disconnected number while the other was Google subscriber service.

As the sheriff's office reminds residents, any law enforcement agency in the US won't be calling someone to ask for money in any form.

Exactly how many reports about this particular scam the sheriff's office has gotten is unclear.

Sacramento, CA
