California woman charged with murder after running over man allegedly killing cat

A California woman is facing life in prison after allegedly running over a man she claimed was trying to kill a cat.

Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with one felony count of murder in the death of Luis Anthony Victor, 43.

AP This image released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Hannah Star Esser, who authorities have charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street.

The father of five got into a verbal altercation with Esser Sunday night when she confronted him in a profanity-laced tirade she captured on video. Victor had gotten out of his vehicle to speak to Esser. Instead of driving away, Esser allegedly got back in her car, made a U-turn, aimed at Victor, and hit the accelerator.

"Victor was launched up onto the hood and windshield and flipped several times before he landed in the street," the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement . "Victor was pronounced dead at the scene."

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer called Esser's alleged actions "a complete disregard for human life" and vowed, "This random act of targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law."

Esser is being detained on $1 million bail. If convicted of felony murder, she faces 25 years to life in prison.

