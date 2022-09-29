WATCH: Florida's Sanibel Island destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Related
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis defends late evacuation in Florida's Lee County
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defended the evacuation in one county hit on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, stating that local officials in Lee County, Florida, where the storm made landfall, acted appropriately when they issued the orders on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian's death toll in Florida surpasses 70
The death toll in Florida has risen above 70 since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week.
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island 'is cut off from the world right now'
Ian has left at least two people dead on the barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, and volunteers from Louisiana's Cajun Navy and other rescue groups have been out on boats checking on the roughly 200 households that did not evacuate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Hurricane Ian has devastated the Fort Myers area. Some people floated on freezers to escape
CNN — Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles. “It’s horrific,” Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told CNN’s John Berman Friday morning at the city’s devastated marina, its boats strewn about and cement slabs ripped from the water and dropped onto land. “Look at some of these docks. They could weigh as much as a ton… and they’ve been thrown around like they were nothing.
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
RELATED PEOPLE
At least 21 dead in Florida as victims face unfathomable destruction
FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least 21 people are dead in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed the south and central parts of the state as a massive Category 4 hurricane, leaving behind a devastating trail of destruction. A team of Channel 2 Action News reporters were in Florida and...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
'Hundreds' dead in Lee County as Florida starts to dig out from Ian
While Florida is just starting to dig out from Hurricane Ian, officials in Lee County are already predicting “fatalities are in the hundreds.”
Hurricane Ian Has Sharks Swimming In The Florida Streets
Hurricane Ian is the worst storm to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, maybe ever. It was a solid category 4. Florida is one of those places where you are not only worrying about the storm and the damage, but you also have to worry about the wildlife as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
floridaphoenix.com
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits
State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
WINKNEWS.com
9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County
Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"
The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
Fort Myers woman pulls gun on women she thought were skipping line for gas, police say
A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
70K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 3