Ginni Thomas stood by 2020 election fraud claims during Jan. 6 deposition: Lawyer

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

V irginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas , stood by her concerns about the 2020 election during an appearance before the Jan. 6 committee Thursday, according to her lawyer.

Thomas reportedly fielded questions from the panel behind closed doors for about 3 1/2 hours. Investigators were keen on questioning her about her communications with Trump allies who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

GINNI THOMAS SET TO TESTIFY BEFORE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE THURSDAY

"She answered all the Committee's questions. As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated," Thomas's attorney Mark Paoletta said in a statement .

Thomas, a conservative activist, notably attended former President Donald Trump's rally at the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, but left before the president spoke to the crowd, the New York Times reported . The rally came hours before the riot at the Capitol building later that day.


During the aftermath of the 2020 election, Thomas also had multiple communications with those tied to Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election. For example, she texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows shortly after the election, imploring him to prod Trump not to concede and later to "release the Kraken," in reference to lawyer Sidney Powell.

Paoletta stressed that Thomas was merely voicing concerns about fraud in the 2020 election and had no connections to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results. As she wrote in a text to Mark Meadows at the time, she also condemned the violence on January 6, as she abhors violence on any side of the aisle," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has left the door open to incorporating Thomas's testimony into the next public hearing, which has been delayed due to Hurricane Ian. A rescheduled date for the hearing has not yet been announced.

