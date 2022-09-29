ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Money

Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast

Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
Deseret News

Here’s how much near 7% mortgage rates are eating up homebuyer power

The housing market is in a much different place than it was in 2020 and 2021. Now, today’s mortgage rates are the most volatile they’ve been in over 30 years, Redfin says. Here’s how much a 6% to 7% mortgage rate means in terms of monthly mortgage payments, and how these rates, combined with high home prices, are impacting homebuyer hopefuls.
Business Insider

Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues

In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
WCPO

Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers

The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
