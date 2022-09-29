Read full article on original website
Related
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Housing Prices Plunge Furthest in These 10 Metro Areas Across U.S.
In July, 20 U.S. metropolitan areas had reported a dip in home prices, but this figure more than doubled to 45 in August.
Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast
Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
Here’s how much near 7% mortgage rates are eating up homebuyer power
The housing market is in a much different place than it was in 2020 and 2021. Now, today’s mortgage rates are the most volatile they’ve been in over 30 years, Redfin says. Here’s how much a 6% to 7% mortgage rate means in terms of monthly mortgage payments, and how these rates, combined with high home prices, are impacting homebuyer hopefuls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How higher interest rates have made it much more expensive to buy a home in America
As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation, the housing market has been feeling the effects of this monetary policy more intensely than other parts of the economy. Since the beginning of the year, the interest rate on a 30-year mortgage loan has climbed from about 3% to...
Finally, there’s good news for renters in these major U.S. cities
After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally some good news for apartment shoppers in these cities.
In the '80s, Mortgage Rates Were Almost Three Times As High — But It's Still Harder To Buy a Home Now
While the Fed has hiked up mortgage rates as a means to tame inflation, but it's nothing compared to 40 years ago.
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'I was ready to buy a house, now I'm totally lost'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Florida's Real Estate Market On Shaky Ground as Economy Waivers, Making Now the Best Time to Sell
Backed by decades of experience navigating complex and challenging real estate markets, the team at 3 Step Home Buyer discusses the current state of the Florida real estate market, making a good case for selling for top dollar before the proverbial bottom falls out. The weather isn’t the only thing...
Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
WCPO
Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers
The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
kalkinemedia.com
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
Comments / 0