Oakland, CA

Oakland campus closes after school shooting; police seek suspects

By JIM WILSON, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
4 days ago
 4 days ago
A police officer takes down tape that had secured the site of a mass shooting at a multi-school campus in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times). JIM WILSON

Schools on the King Estates campus in Oakland are closed for the foreseeable future as law enforcement searches for at least two suspects following Wednesday afternoon's shooting .

City, police and school officials said in a Thursday morning press conference that two of the six adults injured in the shooting at Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer High School were students, four – including two counselors – were school staff and one was a security guard. Three of the victims were still hospitalized as of Thursday morning, as police looked for at least two shooters.

"We do believe that this incident is group- and gang-related," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters during a video conference on Thursday, adding that investigators believe the shooting was "related to ongoing conflicts in our city that has driven violence throughout" Oakland.

Oakland police first received reports of a shooting on the campus in the East Oakland Hills at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Armstrong on Thursday said security footage showed two shooters, whom police have not yet identified. He said another person drove a car used to flee the scene, and there was possibly another person involved.

Armstrong said the two shooters fired at least 30 rounds using what appeared to be handguns, potentially with extended magazines. He said the attack appeared to be targeted, albeit not toward the six victims.

Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer High School, which includes among its students recent "immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability," resides on the same complex as the Sojourner Truth Independent Study's headquarters and Bay Area Technology School, a public charter serving middle and high schoolers.

John Sasaki, a district spokesperson, said the schools were closed on Thursday and until further notice.

"We know that this is going to affect a lot of people in our school at the King Estates campus for a long time," he said.

San Francisco Examiner

Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Miss Tilly’s final bow: A QA

This article originally appeared in the Nob Hill Gazette For decades, in a pink jewel box of a studio at California Street and 17th Avenue, little ones (including mine) in tights and tutus twirled and skipped, danced and pranced under the guidance of Matilda Abbe, better known as Miss Tilly. When the lease on the space expired last month, Miss Tilly hung up her ballet slippers, took down the hanging tutus in the windows and closed the doors on her beloved ballet school. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is San Francisco waging a cruel, illegal war against the homeless?

Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bayview shooting injures 2, reroutes Muni buses, rail

San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Remembering Sacheen Littlefeather's Bay Area legacy from Alcatraz to Novato

Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar for Best Actor in "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards, has died. She was 75. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022 The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the film industry. ...
NOVATO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's when, where Valencia Street closes to S.F. cars this fall

Portions of one of San Francisco's most vibrant streets will close to cars every other weekend beginning next month. The Valencia Street Art Corridor returns on Oct. 8, closing two blocks between 16th and 21st streets between 2-7 p.m. every other Saturday until December. Featuring live music, local artists and food from nearby bars and restaurants, the Valencia Street Art Corridor will run between the following blocks on the following days: ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
