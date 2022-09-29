Oakland campus closes after school shooting; police seek suspects

A police officer takes down tape that had secured the site of a mass shooting at a multi-school campus in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times). JIM WILSON

Schools on the King Estates campus in Oakland are closed for the foreseeable future as law enforcement searches for at least two suspects following Wednesday afternoon's shooting .

City, police and school officials said in a Thursday morning press conference that two of the six adults injured in the shooting at Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer High School were students, four – including two counselors – were school staff and one was a security guard. Three of the victims were still hospitalized as of Thursday morning, as police looked for at least two shooters.

"We do believe that this incident is group- and gang-related," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters during a video conference on Thursday, adding that investigators believe the shooting was "related to ongoing conflicts in our city that has driven violence throughout" Oakland.

Oakland police first received reports of a shooting on the campus in the East Oakland Hills at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Armstrong on Thursday said security footage showed two shooters, whom police have not yet identified. He said another person drove a car used to flee the scene, and there was possibly another person involved.

Armstrong said the two shooters fired at least 30 rounds using what appeared to be handguns, potentially with extended magazines. He said the attack appeared to be targeted, albeit not toward the six victims.

Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer High School, which includes among its students recent "immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability," resides on the same complex as the Sojourner Truth Independent Study's headquarters and Bay Area Technology School, a public charter serving middle and high schoolers.

John Sasaki, a district spokesperson, said the schools were closed on Thursday and until further notice.

"We know that this is going to affect a lot of people in our school at the King Estates campus for a long time," he said.