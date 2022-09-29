ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening

Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Woman, 2 cats displaced after chimenea starts house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A chimenea is being blamed for a house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home off Thomas Jefferson Drive hear Babcock Road. Firefighters say the embers from the chimenea blew out and sparked a fire in some dry grass and some chopped wood, creating a large fire in the backyard. The rear of the home caught fire and then spread to the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hotel staffing shortages affecting San Antonio economy

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 87% percent of hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage, with 36% say it's severe. General Manager of Hilton Palacio Del Rio, Robert Thrailkill says, "any type of brand that you want to speak to, is having staffing issues." Thrailkill says there...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground

SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Another raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – It seems that the city of Seguin is without power once again after another raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer. The city’s Electric Department and the LCR are working together to clear the transformer and get the power restored. As of right...
SEGUIN, TX
USAA donates $1.25 million to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - USAA will contribute $1.25 million towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. American Red Cross and Team Rubicon will each receive $500,000, and five U.S. military aid societies will receive a combined $250,000. "Our military members are always prepared to protect our nation,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man and woman found shot inside Southwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized after a woman found them with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom. Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Yarrow Blvd at around 4:37 p.m. According to officials, a mom came home and found a man and a woman...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements

"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lifestyle
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified

SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
SCHERTZ, TX

