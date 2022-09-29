Read full article on original website
Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH
Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
Hard to believe it's the month of October already. Only this month, November, and December and then boom! 2022 is history! Where has time gone? Well since the weather is getting cooler, that can only mean one thing. Hunting season. While I'm not a hunter personally, I do have a few buddies that take advantage of this sport every year.
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
Being on the radio for a living, it behooves us radio guys to pronounce our words CORRECTLY. So, are you ready for another list? Come on, it makes for good water cooler fodder at work!. Here Are 10 Words We Massachusetts People Always Say Wrong Part II. 1. Almonds. For...
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
October is officially here reminding us Massachusetts people that we're in for cooler temperatures for the next six months. I have to remind myself that there are actually some people out there who PREFER winter to summer. Wild. Ever since my nephew introduced my oldest son to the world of...
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Two new studies found that one Massachusetts city may be one of the best in the country for parents. It was ranked the most family-friendly and one of the safest for kids. Where is this mecca for moms? It's nestled along the Charles River in a little community known as Cambridge.
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
When it comes to motor vehicles and driving, Massachusetts has some of the most rigorous laws in the country, behind only Alaska and Oregon. Massachusetts' rules of the road seem especially strict when in comparison to some states like say Florida, where you can basically put anything with wheels on the road.
Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
