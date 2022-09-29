ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNAW 94.7

Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH

Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
WNAW 94.7

These Towns Prohibit Hunting In Massachusetts

Hard to believe it's the month of October already. Only this month, November, and December and then boom! 2022 is history! Where has time gone? Well since the weather is getting cooler, that can only mean one thing. Hunting season. While I'm not a hunter personally, I do have a few buddies that take advantage of this sport every year.
WNAW 94.7

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Malden, MA
Government
City
Malden, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
WNAW 94.7

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
94.3 WCYY

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
NEWS CENTER Maine

Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NECN

Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine

Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
WNAW 94.7

Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?

October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
nbcboston.com

Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns

Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

