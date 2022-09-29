Though much of the day has been pretty quiet, we’ve been dealing with several rounds of scattered showers in a few locations. Even a few rumbles of thunder have been heard. A few more showers are possible with even a few rumbles of thunder in place as well as we go into the night in northern and western KELOLAND. A “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place in western KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

