Atlanta, GA

NESN

Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins

The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
NFL
NESN

NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

CTE Expert Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Return This Season

On Friday, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski issued his latest statements regarding the head and neck injury of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in Thursday’s Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing his strong disdain for the NFL, Miami Dolphins and all those involved in clearing the third-year veteran prior to kick off.
NFL
NESN

Will Patriots Sign QB After Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones Injuries?

The New England Patriots opted not to sign an additional quarterback after Mac Jones went down with a high ankle sprain last week. This week, they might have no choice. With top backup Brian Hoyer leaving Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, the Patriots were down to just one healthy QB — fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe — as they began initial preparations for their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
NESN

Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

What Matt LaFleur Told Packers After Overtime Win Over Patriots

The Packers were dealt a pretty good hand for Week 4, and their cards got even better early in Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. The Patriots traveled to Green Bay dealing with a trio of key injuries, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and quarterback Mac Jones all were sidelined for New England’s tilt with Aaron Rodgers and company. But The Brian Hoyer Show in Green Bay only lasted a few minutes, as a head injury took the veteran signal-caller out of the game and prompted the NFL debut of third-stringer Bailey Zappe.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

