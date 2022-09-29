Read full article on original website
Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins
The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
Kendrick Bourne Believes Refs Missed This Key Call In Patriots-Packers
Did the officials miss a potential game-changing penalty in New England Patriots’ overtime loss at Lambeau Field? Kendrick Bourne believes so. The wide receiver took to Twitter late Sunday night to voice his frustration over what he viewed as an overlooked holding penalty on the Patriots’ final offensive snap.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Tom Brady Addresses Arm Injury Status After Harsh Strip-Sack
One of Tom Brady’s strongest assets is his ability to limit damage to his body on sacks. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has exceptional pocket awareness, and more often than not he’s able to turtle before a defender can issue a hit stick. But there was a...
Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
ROTY Bettors Won’t Be Happy With Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s Debut
Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It wasn’t great. Trailing the New York Jets, 10-6, at halftime, the Steelers decided to make the switch over to Pickett from the struggling Mitchell Trubisky. The crowd at Acrisure Stadium finally got their wish in seeing...
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
CTE Expert Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Return This Season
On Friday, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski issued his latest statements regarding the head and neck injury of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in Thursday’s Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing his strong disdain for the NFL, Miami Dolphins and all those involved in clearing the third-year veteran prior to kick off.
Ravens’ Marcus Peters, John Harbaugh Get Into Sideline Confrontation
Blowing a 17-point lead will bring out the emotions in anybody. Case-in-point, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That was the case on Sunday, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from each other at the end of Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Dez Bryant Weighs In On Crucial Incomplete Pass In Packers-Patriots
Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about what is and isn’t a catch, so it’s no surprise he weighed in during the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers game. With the game tied at 24, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball downfield...
Will Patriots Sign QB After Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones Injuries?
The New England Patriots opted not to sign an additional quarterback after Mac Jones went down with a high ankle sprain last week. This week, they might have no choice. With top backup Brian Hoyer leaving Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, the Patriots were down to just one healthy QB — fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe — as they began initial preparations for their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
What Matt LaFleur Told Packers After Overtime Win Over Patriots
The Packers were dealt a pretty good hand for Week 4, and their cards got even better early in Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. The Patriots traveled to Green Bay dealing with a trio of key injuries, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and quarterback Mac Jones all were sidelined for New England’s tilt with Aaron Rodgers and company. But The Brian Hoyer Show in Green Bay only lasted a few minutes, as a head injury took the veteran signal-caller out of the game and prompted the NFL debut of third-stringer Bailey Zappe.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Starting Cornerback Out Vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots will be down starters at four different positions as they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Jalen Mills is inactive for New England, leaving the visitors without one of their starting cornerbacks for this Week 4 matchup against Aaron Rodgers.
