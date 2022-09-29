Read full article on original website
Police: Woman caught sleeping in Portland child’s bed arrested again after similar crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was caught on camera walking into a Portland home and falling asleep on a child’s bed has been arrested again, allegedly for the same thing. Portland police arrested 54-year-old Terri Zinzer last Friday afternoon. This comes after she previously walked into another...
Oregon man convicted of kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found a man guilty of kidnapping after he stole a car with a nine-month-old baby inside in July, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office. On the morning of July 27, the baby’s father was picking up a dog...
Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday. According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30. The suspect then...
Woodburn police looking for missing and endangered man
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered man. According to Woodburn police, 20-year-old Brian Vera Santiago walked away from his home in Woodburn after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in northeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.
New Vancouver murals brightens Safe Stay Community
Mother of victim in deadly Old Town stabbing: ‘We need a mayor that cares’. New report allegations of sexual and emotional abuse widespread in women's soccer league. The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." 5 kids in Beaverton SD part...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 101 near Tillamook
TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Tillamook last Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 70. OSP said an investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner turned onto South Prairie Road into the path of a northbound Harley Davidson FIS motorcycle. The Harley collided with the side of the Toyota and the operator, identified as 73-year-old Carl Anderson, of Tillamook, was thrown from the motorcycle.
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
Fatal crash near Sylvan exit closes Scholls Ferry, knocks out power
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fatal crash on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road knocked out power and closed the road for much of Sunday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 3100-3200 blocks of Scholls Ferry, where they found a vehicle engulfed...
Firefighters pull 2 from cars after rollover crash north of Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people had to be pulled from cars and were taken to a hospital in a crash in Clark County on Saturday night. The Vancouver Fire Department said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to St. Johns Road and 99th Street. When they arrived, they found a car that had rolled onto its top. The other car involved crashed into a brick wall.
Fire damages Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A house in Hillsboro caught fire early Monday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue. A resident of the house woke up at 4 a.m. to the smell of smoke in his home on Northeast 40th Avenue but could not tell where it was coming from. When he opened the garage door, black smoke came pouring into the house. He quickly closed the door and evacuated his family, calling 911 from outside the house.
Humane Society rescues 94 rabbits from Vancouver home
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Humane Society for Southwest Washington received 94 rabbits from a single home in Vancouver and is struggling to find space for all of them. The rabbits were surrendered by their owner to Clark County Animal control who worked with HSSW to get the rabbits and start them on a path to adoption.
Fans protest in support of players named in detailed investigation into allegations made against the Portland Thorns
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A bombshell report released today detailed alarming accusations across the National Women’s Soccer League. The details include former and current members of the Portland Thorns leadership. They are accused of failing to take appropriate action against allegations of misconduct, abuse and in some cases, sexual...
High school football - Week 5 highlights
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Crisp up the leaves and enjoy the cool night breeze, September is gone, spooky season is here. And these are the Six Picks plays from Nick.
