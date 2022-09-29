HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A house in Hillsboro caught fire early Monday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue. A resident of the house woke up at 4 a.m. to the smell of smoke in his home on Northeast 40th Avenue but could not tell where it was coming from. When he opened the garage door, black smoke came pouring into the house. He quickly closed the door and evacuated his family, calling 911 from outside the house.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO