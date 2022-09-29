ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Boil water advisory in area lifted as of Sunday evening

Pennsylvania American Water announced that the boil water advisory that was in place since September 30th due to a water main break has been lifted as of Sunday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. The advisory impacted approximability 11,000 accounts in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 3rd, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , age 94, of Valley View, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Heritage Mills Personal Care Center, Tower City. She was born on Tuesday, November 1, 1927, in Rough And Ready, a daughter of the late Samuel Long and the late...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Schuylkill County, PA
Traffic
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found

SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Lebanon County

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lane
Person
Ryan
FOX 43

Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:50 p.m.: According to PPL, less than 15 customers remain without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by midnight on Oct. 2. Previously: PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are without power after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Crack Sealing Restriction
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Burglary at Church in Cressona

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at church in Cressona in August. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary.
CRESSONA, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy