Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
Boil water advisory in area lifted as of Sunday evening
Pennsylvania American Water announced that the boil water advisory that was in place since September 30th due to a water main break has been lifted as of Sunday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. The advisory impacted approximability 11,000 accounts in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 3rd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , age 94, of Valley View, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Heritage Mills Personal Care Center, Tower City. She was born on Tuesday, November 1, 1927, in Rough And Ready, a daughter of the late Samuel Long and the late...
Missing Luzerne County woman found
SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
Apartment building fire in Lebanon County
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:50 p.m.: According to PPL, less than 15 customers remain without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by midnight on Oct. 2. Previously: PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are without power after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
Traffic patterns change on section of central Pa. thruway in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns have changed for southbound motorists on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Northumberland County. One of the new southbound lanes of Route 147 south of the Route 45 intersection is now open to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. Since the thruway’s northern section...
Police: Pa. man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
State police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar, authorities said.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Burglary at Church in Cressona
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at church in Cressona in August. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary.
15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
