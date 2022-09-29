Read full article on original website
Fans marvel at striking resemblance between Queen Mother’s childhood photos and Princess Charlotte
Fans of the royal family have been stunned by the “striking familial resemblance” between photographs of the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.Pictures of the late Queen Mother from the archives of Glamis Castle in Scotland were revealed on the historic site’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (3 October).One photo shows the young Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon sitting against a stone wall in a wide brim hat and a white dress, while the second is a portrait of her holding a stalk with flowers.The castle’s social media team also posted a...
‘Bros’ Isn’t Afraid to Admit the (Very Annoying) Truth About Gay Men
Can you feel it in the air? No, not that overwhelming sense of inescapable doom—there’s a big new romantic comedy in theaters near you! Not just any rom-com, mind you, but a really, really gay one. As the (admittedly self-righteous) marketing campaign has made clear, Bros is an event: It stars an out gay man (Billy Eichner) in a major studio film about out LGBTQ+ people.It’s a pretty big deal, and I’m thrilled to say that Bros smashes it out of the park. (A sports reference in a piece about gay cinema? Jail.) It delivers a heartwarming, hilarious, and insightful...
wmagazine.com
Cate Blanchett Makes A Canadian Tuxedo Unbelievably Chic
Leave it to Cate Blanchett to make a Canadian tuxedo look unequivocally chic. The actress is currently on a press tour to promote her upcoming film, TÁR, and she has been serving looks at every stop. It was the suit she wore to a Q&A in New York City, though—a modern take on the notorious denim look—that we’re going to have to name her best outfit of the cycle so far.
wmagazine.com
Beyoncé Goes Full Club Goddess to “Summer Renaissance” Clip for Tiffany & Co.
Beyoncé has kept fans waiting for the visual components to Renaissance since the album’s July 29 release. While she released an Easter egg-filled teaser for “I’m The Girl” weeks ago, she hasn’t yet dropped a full music video. In the meantime, fans have a brand new promotional film for Tiffany & Co. soundtracked to “Summer Renaissance,” the final track on the album. Titled “Lose Yourself in Love,” the black-and-white clip is “an homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self” that was inspired by New York City circa the heyday of Studio 54.
