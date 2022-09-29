ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
CBS 58

Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
CBS 58

Milwaukee alders call on Hyundai to offer free security kits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two Milwaukee Common Council members are calling on Hyundai to offer its new security kits for free. Over the weekend, Hyundai announced the security kits will cost car owners $170, but that does not include installation, which could cost up to $500. Alders Milele Coggs and...
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
CBS 58

Milwaukee man arrested, charged in homicide of transgender woman

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man wanted for the homicide of a transgender woman back in August has been taken into custody. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Police believe he fired the gun that killed Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, outside her...
CBS 58

'There are so many wonderful opportunities out here if you just take time to listen': Author Anne Wall relays lessons learned in nature

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger meets author Anne Marie Wall, a multi-sport amateur athlete who spent much of her career involved with the Olympic and Paralympic movements. Now Wall is sharing a remedy for people seeking direction after two years of pandemic disruption: Get outdoors.
CBS 58

20th warmest and 14th wettest September comes to an end

September is over and the month ended up being fairly warm and wet. The first three weeks of the month were pretty mild and the warmest day of the month happened right on the first day of September with a high of 89*. The coldest day arrived at the end of the month when Milwaukee almost got into the 30s. Overall the month was 1.3* above-average and goes down as the 20th warmest September on record.
CBS 58

Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
