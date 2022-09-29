Read full article on original website
Milwaukee launches 'Safe Place' initiative for members of LGBTQ+ community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police announced a new safety initiative Monday that aims to better serve those in the LGBTQ+ community. The initiative is on the heels of the new Dahmer series on Netflix which recalls how trust was shattered back then. It was difficult for those in the...
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
'Behind the eight ball': Darrell Brooks tells judge he's unprepared on day one of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas Parade trial is off to a disruptive start. The trial was supposed to begin with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, but the court didn't get around to questioning jurors until well into the afternoon. The defendant, Darrell Brooks, started by interrupting...
Raze order back in place, fines due by end of month for Northridge Mall owners
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Circuit Courts say the raze, or tear-down order, for Northridge Mall is back in place after years of back and forth between the city of Milwaukee and owners of the property. Nearly $110,000 in fines will need to be paid by Oct....
South Shore murder suspect extradited back to Milwaukee after 16 years on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 16 years on the run in Mexico, a suspected murderer was extradited back to Milwaukee to face justice. On Monday, the FBI and MPD announced Octaviano Juarez-Corro will appear in court in the coming days. On Memorial Day 2006, Juarez-Corro shot and killed two people...
Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
'Having talent is great but having talent implies you have a great responsibility': Estigarribia takes reins of Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Victor Jacobo sits down with the new music director of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. This year Ernesto Estigarribia took the reins of the longest continually active orchestra in the state of Wisconsin.
Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
Milwaukee alders call on Hyundai to offer free security kits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two Milwaukee Common Council members are calling on Hyundai to offer its new security kits for free. Over the weekend, Hyundai announced the security kits will cost car owners $170, but that does not include installation, which could cost up to $500. Alders Milele Coggs and...
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
Milwaukee man arrested, charged in homicide of transgender woman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man wanted for the homicide of a transgender woman back in August has been taken into custody. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Police believe he fired the gun that killed Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, outside her...
'There are so many wonderful opportunities out here if you just take time to listen': Author Anne Wall relays lessons learned in nature
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger meets author Anne Marie Wall, a multi-sport amateur athlete who spent much of her career involved with the Olympic and Paralympic movements. Now Wall is sharing a remedy for people seeking direction after two years of pandemic disruption: Get outdoors.
20th warmest and 14th wettest September comes to an end
September is over and the month ended up being fairly warm and wet. The first three weeks of the month were pretty mild and the warmest day of the month happened right on the first day of September with a high of 89*. The coldest day arrived at the end of the month when Milwaukee almost got into the 30s. Overall the month was 1.3* above-average and goes down as the 20th warmest September on record.
Family and church thank first responders for help during deadly July 3rd incident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from the family of a man killed after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on July 3rd. An 18-year-old woman hit 24-year-old Benjamin and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers driving into the parking lot of the Pick N' Save near Appleton and Stadium, killing Benjamin and almost killing Emily Grace.
Greenfield church collecting hurricane relief supplies to send to Ft. Meyers Beach
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield is collecting hurricane relief supplies for the people of Ft. Meyers Beach in Florida. They're hoping to fill a semi for delivery next week. The church is located at 4500 S. 108th Street and they're collecting from now through...
Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
Milwaukee police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting near 29th & Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police a 40-year-old man was shot near 29th and Wells Streets at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to officials, the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee...
