September is over and the month ended up being fairly warm and wet. The first three weeks of the month were pretty mild and the warmest day of the month happened right on the first day of September with a high of 89*. The coldest day arrived at the end of the month when Milwaukee almost got into the 30s. Overall the month was 1.3* above-average and goes down as the 20th warmest September on record.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO