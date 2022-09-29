ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb...
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
Colts’ Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan came to Indianapolis to win games, maybe even a championship. Four weeks into the season, it all seems to be slipping through Ryan’s figures — literally. Ryan fumbled twice in a 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee on Sunday, giving the 15-year veteran...
Lions looking for a fix for the team’s defensive woes

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there’s a recurring theme for his team’s defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there.
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, T Darian Kinnard, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh. TAMPA BAY: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Zyon McCollum, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask.
Buccaneers searching for answers to run game struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was nothing wrong with Tampa Bay’s passing attack that the return of some of Tom Brady’s top playmakers didn’t fix. The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that doesn’t mean the Buccaneers’ offense is running smoothly.
Giants off to best start since 2011 but QB injuries a worry

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2011, and there’s no need to tell the team to stay focused. While the 3-1 record is welcome with a new coach, Brian Daboll’s team has injury concerns galore, starting at quarterback.
Grounded running game has Colts searching for solutions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich continues to insist Indianapolis needs to be a run-first team. His approach generally worked during his first four seasons. Now, though, everything seems to be out of sync. New quarterback Matt Ryan is struggling with turnovers, a revamped offensive line has not...
Jahan Dotson will be sidelined 1-2 weeks, Chase Young needs more time

Dotson will be sidelined 1-2 weeks, Young needs more time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Monday that star rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be sidelined for one or two weeks with a hamstring issue from Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
