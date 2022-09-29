Read full article on original website
Ricciardo credits maturity as he finally cracks top five in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo believes his first top-five finish of 2022 at the Singapore Grand Prix can be attributed to he and his McLaren team having taken a mature approach to such a challenging race. Teammate Lando Norris started from sixth on the grid but Ricciardo was down in 16th and facing...
Elliott wins Talladega; first playoff driver to win playoff race in 2022
Always the unquestionable fan favorite at NASCAR’s famed Talladega Superspeedway, Georgia-native Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to claim the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 victory Sunday afternoon – having to better one of his best friends, Ryan Blaney, to earn the first automatic bid into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
GT-2 win gives Aquilante Super Sweep after review
Varying track conditions were very much a storyline during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. That story continued late Sunday morning, the third of three Hagerty Race Days, during the GT-2 contest. The 3.27-mile, 18-turn VIR circuit was soaked, wet, sort...
Eaton wins messy American Sedan race, earns third championship
It was a tough day for American Sedan drivers at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. The 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit featured steady light rain during their race on the third and final Hagerty Race Day. In the heavy, powerful American Sedan cars, that meant a double handful — evil handling steel and unpredictable traction.
Maloy claims first Super Touring Lite Runoffs crown
Sunday, the final of three Hagerty Race Days, opened with the 22-driver Super Touring Lite (STL) contest at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. Defending STL National Champion Danny Steyn, in the No. 9 Ocean Machinery/Nelson/OPM/G-Loc Mazda MX-5, earned the Tire Rack Pole Award earlier in...
Redemption for Ave as he claims GT-3 Runoffs title
Tony Ave is hardly new to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs. In his nine previous appearances, he has scored two Runoffs poles and two gold medals — all of which came in GT-1. In GT-3, luck hasn’t been on his side, finishing 11th and 7th in his two previous attempts in the class. At this year’s Runoffs — during the final Hagerty Race Day at Virginia International Raceway– that all changed.
Mayer motors to Formula Atlantic National Championship
One of the fastest car classes, Formula Atlantic’s Hagerty Race Days contest got underway Saturday afternoon during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Chip Romer, the Tire Rack Pole Award winner, had control of the field at the start in...
Twists and turns lead Schaafsma to HP Runoffs win
Few were surprised when defending H Production (HP) National Champion Steve Sargis earned the HP Tire Rack Pole in his Hoosier/Carbotech Triumph Spitfire at the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs, adding another notch to his Runoffs pole tally that now stands at 14. That said, he certainly turned heads when he reset the VIR Runoffs qualifying lap record by nearly one second with a time of 2m13.952s. None of this seemed to bother Chris Schaafsma, however, and he wasn’t shy to challenge Sargis once the race began, ultimately claiming his first SCCA National Championship title in a roller coaster of a race.
Bourdais, Cadillac lead Petit Le Mans with one quarter complete
After two-and-a-half hours in the 25th Motul Petit Le Mans, Sebastien Bourdais is out front and rocketing away in the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac, putting 20s on the rest of the DPi contenders while they battle themselves and traffic. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura is second, and in championship-winning position, with Helio Castroneves at the wheel. However, Brendon Hartley is right behind Castroneves in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The WTR team has pulled itself back into contention after pitting on the first lap to replace the tires Ricky Taylor damaged in qualifying, thanks to several cautions.
INSIGHT: Breaking down Meyer Shank's title-winning Petit Le Mans victory
Tom Blomqvist had been in this situation before: a tough battle with Filipe Albuquerque in the closing stages of a race. At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, he got balked in traffic and Albuquerque passed him in the Corkscrew, leaving Blomqvist frustrated that everything he then threw at the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura didn’t get him back into the lead. Then there was Watkins Glen, where on a restart after a long weather delay, Albuquerque got a great run through the Esses and swept outside the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura headed into the Bus Stop – a nearly identical move that got him into the lead at the start. At Road America, it was Oliver Jarvis’s turn, Albuquerque making a bold move in traffic in the closing stages to take victory, while MSR ended up with a wrecked Acura in fourth.
Russell takes first Runoffs win with Formula X victory
Formula X (FX) opened the second of three Hagerty Race Days at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Originally, the FX race was slated to take place late Friday. However, a delay earlier in the day — along with some harsh weather thanks to remnants of Hurricane Ian — required that the event be moved to first on the schedule Saturday morning.
Rovanpera is WRC’s youngest champion after Rally New Zealand domination
Rallying’s newest Flying Finn, Kalle Rovanpera, rewrote the FIA World Rally Championship record books after sealing a historic title with victory at Rally New Zealand. At 22 years and one day old, the Toyota Gazoo Racing ace becomes the youngest driver in the history of the sport to lift the crown — sweeping aside the record previously held by Colin McRae, who won the title in 1995 aged 27 years and 89 days.
Romer wins Prototype 1 with smart pit stop
SCCA Runoffs races are designed so that they don’t require pit stops. At the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs — taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway–a full-length race is 15 laps, which is about 49 miles on VIR’s 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit located along the border of North Carolina in Alton, Va. But on this Hagerty Race Day, drivers experienced a unique condition — heavy rain at Turns 11 and 12 at the south end of the race track, known as Oak Tree corner, while the north end of the track was dry.
Ives blaming himself for Bowman injury, vowing to improve Next Gen car
Greg Ives is blaming himself that his driver Alex Bowman was in a position where he crashed at Texas Motor Speedway and is now dealing with concussion-like symptoms. “It’s all about togetherness as far as I’m in the sport with NASCAR, with Goodyear, with the race teams … so ultimately, it’s my job to try to make sure my driver is put in the safest spot possible,” Ives said. “So, for me, the decisions I made probably throughout the Texas race ultimately caused a crash and [I’m] thinking that I could have done something different. That’s how I look at things. I look in the mirror before I look out into the crowd.”
Blaney 'too little, too late' to win Talladega
Ryan Blaney will go back and watch the end of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway and probably find a few things that could have turned his second-place finish into a win. Overall, the Team Penske driver wasn’t all that upset about coming up short. Blaney won the first stage...
Perez keeps Singapore GP win despite time penalty
Sergio Perez has kept his victory in the Singapore Grand Prix despite an unusual set of penalties for safety car infringements. Leading the entire race after overtaking Charles Leclerc at the start, Perez had to head the field during two safety car periods, but dropped more than 10 car lengths back on multiple occasions. Despite Perez claiming it was too difficult to always stay within range, the FIA deemed he could have done so in wet conditions early in the race and so reprimanded him for the first time he infringed.
WTR still in control of Petit Le Mans in tight strategic title battle
Over the longest period of green flag running the race had seen, The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac has been in control much of the time, mostly with Pipo Derani at the wheel. Then the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing began to command the race, but The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been showing more speed as the sun headed for the horizon, and Ricky Taylor had run Alex Lynn down and taken the lead.
Frustrated Verstappen says Saturday error led to Sunday woes
Max Verstappen says Red Bull Racing’s qualifying miscue was the catalyst for a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix for the championship leader, who finished seventh. The Dutchman had appeared set for pole position when the team had to tell him to abort his final lap due to a lack of fuel, leaving him eighth on the grid. He took seventh place from Sebastian Vettel on the final lap of the incident-filled race, and although Verstappen has an even better chance to wrap up the title in Japan next weekend, he’s angry at how Singapore panned out.
Byron opposed to severity of Texas points penalty
William Byron seemed prepared to be penalized for his contact with Denny Hamlin last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, but not how he was. NASCAR docked Byron and Hendrick Motorsports 25 points and fined the driver $50,000. Byron, upset with hitting the wall earlier when racing Hamlin, hit Hamlin square in the back off Turn 4 under caution. The contact sent Hamlin spinning through the frontstretch grass.
CGR Cadillac Racing confirms Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook for 2023 WEC entry
Cadillac has confirmed that three drivers with Cadillac ties will be driving the V-LMDh in the World Endurance Championship, including its first visit to the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2002. Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who just wrapped up their season for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be joined by Richard Westbrook in the CGR-prepared V-LMDh, driver of the Cadillac DPi.V-R for JDC-Miller Motorsports in IMSA this season.
