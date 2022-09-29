Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Wild Card Glance
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game. Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game.
MLB・
WTOP
Nola’s perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros’ Alvarez
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado.
WTOP
Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians 5-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left...
WTOP
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .326; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .298; M.Machado, San Diego, .294; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .282; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa steps down after 2 seasons because of heart issue
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa steps down after 2 seasons because of heart issue. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91...
WTOP
Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb...
WTOP
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed by rain Monday night and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast...
WTOP
Nationals Notebook: Season ends with disappointment, but hope
The long Nationals nightmare ends this week. But not yet, thanks to the lockout their series with the New York Mets was tacked on to the end of this year’s regular season schedule. We get three more games of a 100-plus loss team after the first weekend of October.
WTOP
Buccaneers searching for answers to run game struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was nothing wrong with Tampa Bay’s passing attack that the return of some of Tom Brady’s top playmakers didn’t fix. The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that doesn’t mean the Buccaneers’ offense is running smoothly.
WTOP
Giants off to best start since 2011 but QB injuries a worry
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2011, and there’s no need to tell the team to stay focused. While the 3-1 record is welcome with a new coach, Brian Daboll’s team has injury concerns galore, starting at quarterback.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Lions looking for a fix for the team’s defensive woes
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there’s a recurring theme for his team’s defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Tom Brady records 500 TD passes
1895 — Horace Rawlins wins the first U.S. Open. Rawlins beats Willie Dunn with 36-hole total of 173 at the Newport Golf Club in Newport, R.I. 1927 — John Longden rides the first official winner of his career, named Hugo K. Asher, in Salt Lake City. 1940 —...
NFL・
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, T Darian Kinnard, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh. TAMPA BAY: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Zyon McCollum, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask.
Comments / 0