Tom Blomqvist had been in this situation before: a tough battle with Filipe Albuquerque in the closing stages of a race. At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, he got balked in traffic and Albuquerque passed him in the Corkscrew, leaving Blomqvist frustrated that everything he then threw at the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura didn’t get him back into the lead. Then there was Watkins Glen, where on a restart after a long weather delay, Albuquerque got a great run through the Esses and swept outside the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura headed into the Bus Stop – a nearly identical move that got him into the lead at the start. At Road America, it was Oliver Jarvis’s turn, Albuquerque making a bold move in traffic in the closing stages to take victory, while MSR ended up with a wrecked Acura in fourth.

