Russell Wilson hits back at ‘Chad Powers’ after being called out over his $245m contract on ManningCast

RUSSELL WILSON has had his fair share of critics this season.

Since signing a five-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos this offseason, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has yet to find his best form.

Wilson led the Broncos to a tight 11-10 victory against the 49ers in Week 3 Credit: AP

Wilson is nineteenth in the NFL in passing yards (743) Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Eli Manning won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants Credit: Reuters

Despite sitting joint top of the AFC West, Wilson's offense has scored just 40 points in three games - second fewest in the NFL.

As such, Denver's punter, Corliss Waitman, has had a busy season including ten punts during their 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

And during this week's Manningcast broadcast of the Monday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants this week, co-host and former quarterback Eli Manning took a joking jab at Wilson.

Manning quipped: "They (Denver) should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell."

But despite Manning taking a swipe at Wilson, the Denver signal caller saw the funny side of things when asked about the comment during a press conference on Wednesday.

Wilson said: "You talking about Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers."

Powers is the alter ego Eli recently adopted when going undercover as a walk-on for Eli's Places on ESPN+ during a tryout for Penn State.

Adorned with a prosthetic nose, sideburns, and long hair, Eli's character has since become the subject of plenty of jokes among the Mannings as well as the face of merchandise sold by their production company.

And as far as Wilson was concerned, Eli's comment was nothing more than a joke: "It's part of the game. Those guys are having fun.

"I've got a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli ... I've always looked up to those guys, so I'm not stressed about it."

Eli confirmed to Front Office Sports on Tuesday that his comments were nothing more than a joke in the heat of the moment.

Eli said: "I don’t think we’re trying to be critical.

"I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody.

"I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great."