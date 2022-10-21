How To Watch the San Francisco 49ers Games Live This Season (2022)

With Jimmy G taking over after a season ending ankle injury to Trey Lance and the addition of Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers are ready to turn things up for the rest of the season. As we continue through the season the big question on every 49ers fans mind is, how is Jimmy G going to mess it up this year? Luckily, the 49ers are still have a stout defense with one of the most powerful defensive lines in the NFL.

If you’re looking to stream all the 49ers games live, you’ve come to the right place. You can watch nearly all of the teams 2022-23 games on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network . Let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the San Francisco 49ers games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Current deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Our preferred service: Watch San Francisco 49ers games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is one of the more affordable live TV streaming options and is our preferred option to watch the 49ers this year. Starting at only $35 per month, users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan or can merge both packages for $50 per month. And right now, all new subscribers can get 50% off their first month.

The Sling Blue plan is a better option for 49ers fans based on the channel list, but the Sling Orange & Blue package covers the full range of sports content, making it among the most comprehensive options in all of live TV streaming .

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch San Francisco 49ers games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

With Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get access to an on-demand library of movies, shows, and originals, as well as 75+ live TV channels starting at just $69.99 per month. You can upgrade to the no-ad plan for $75.99 per month to avoid those pesky commercials. Both Hulu + Live TV plans include unlimited DVR and a wide range of devices that support the app. You’ll also receive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-football watching days equally entertaining.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch San Francisco 49ers games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a no-commitment streaming service offered by AT&T, making it an appealing choice for sports fans. For a limited time, DIRECTV STREAM is offering a five-day free trial to test the service out before selecting a monthly plan. And when you do choose a plan, you’ll get $40 off your first two months. DIRECTV STREAM also allows you to watch on up to 20 screens in your home at the same time and has the ability to access over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch San Francisco 49ers games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is a great streaming service for almost any sports fan. Each plan has popular channels like Fox, CBS, NBC, and some add-ons even offer NFL RedZone and NFL Network . Though a bit on the more expensive side for bigger plans, the channel list makes the cost worth it for most viewers. Don’t forget, you can also start each plan with a seven-day free trial .

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch San Francisco 49ers games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is one of the only services that offers one base plan. For $64.99 per month, you’ll get access to on-demand movies and shows as well as over 85+ live TV channels. Right now, YouTube TV is also running a promotion to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month).

More must-reads: