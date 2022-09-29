ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

foxbaltimore.com

IAFF Support Team helps Florida rebuild

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The International Association of Firefighters have deployed over 50 members to assist with disaster relief in Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through much of the state. Union members have been hard at work helping with home repairs, counseling, and financial support as those affected are hoping...
FLORIDA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New poll shows Wes Moore leading by over 30 points in Maryland governor's race

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that Democrat Wes Moore is leading the Maryland governor's race by 32 points. Moore, a best-selling author and nonprofit executive, is facing Republican Del. Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the General Election. The poll found that Moore had 86% percent support among fellow Democrats while he also garnered 22% of the Republican vote and 38% of the independent vote.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

I.A.F.F. helping Firefighters and paramedics in Florida

WBFF — The international association of firefighters are in Florida this morning to assist other firefighters and paramedics who were in Hurricane Ian's path. Chief of field services for the I.A.AF Patrick Morrison joined us with more on the recovery efforts underway in Florida. As we are a few...
FLORIDA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win

Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
PARKTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Remnants From Ian Sticking Around This Week In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More rain on the way to kick off the new week. The remnants from Ian have formed a coastal low over the Mid Atlantic. The cloud coverage along with the rain and the wind will keep our temps well below average. Wind will be gusty over...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Ian's remnants move through Maryland this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated October 1, 11:10 p.m.) Impacts from the remnants of Ian continue as the weekend ends. The primary impacts from Ian have been rain and gusty winds, and Marylanders can expect both of those things overnight and tomorrow. Drizzle and patchy fog are likely. Temperatures will...
MARYLAND STATE

