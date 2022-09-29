BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that Democrat Wes Moore is leading the Maryland governor's race by 32 points. Moore, a best-selling author and nonprofit executive, is facing Republican Del. Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the General Election. The poll found that Moore had 86% percent support among fellow Democrats while he also garnered 22% of the Republican vote and 38% of the independent vote.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO