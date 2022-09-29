Read full article on original website
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is continuing to show support to the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their...
Maryland Task Force One deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team MD-TF1 has been activated & is deploying to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The team departed the Rockville staging warehouse around 11 p.m. Friday night. The team,...
IAFF Support Team helps Florida rebuild
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The International Association of Firefighters have deployed over 50 members to assist with disaster relief in Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through much of the state. Union members have been hard at work helping with home repairs, counseling, and financial support as those affected are hoping...
Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
New poll shows Wes Moore leading by over 30 points in Maryland governor's race
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that Democrat Wes Moore is leading the Maryland governor's race by 32 points. Moore, a best-selling author and nonprofit executive, is facing Republican Del. Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the General Election. The poll found that Moore had 86% percent support among fellow Democrats while he also garnered 22% of the Republican vote and 38% of the independent vote.
I.A.F.F. helping Firefighters and paramedics in Florida
WBFF — The international association of firefighters are in Florida this morning to assist other firefighters and paramedics who were in Hurricane Ian's path. Chief of field services for the I.A.AF Patrick Morrison joined us with more on the recovery efforts underway in Florida. As we are a few...
Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win
Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
Remnants From Ian Sticking Around This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More rain on the way to kick off the new week. The remnants from Ian have formed a coastal low over the Mid Atlantic. The cloud coverage along with the rain and the wind will keep our temps well below average. Wind will be gusty over...
Ian's remnants move through Maryland this weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated October 1, 11:10 p.m.) Impacts from the remnants of Ian continue as the weekend ends. The primary impacts from Ian have been rain and gusty winds, and Marylanders can expect both of those things overnight and tomorrow. Drizzle and patchy fog are likely. Temperatures will...
