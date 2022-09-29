ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers High School student arrested after racist, threatening video circulated

By Deidre Montague, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A Somers High School student has been arrested due to their alleged involvement with a video containing demeaning racial slurs, according to Connecticut State Police.

The threatening video, which police said was not made at the school, was circulated among students and a school resources officer began an investigation Monday morning, police said. Police concluded that the video had been posted and distributed by a juvenile Somers High School student. The student was arrested, “according to standard juvenile law procedures,” police said, and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Interim Superintendent Paul Gagliarducci said the district is currently focused on dealing with the immediate incident and officials have not yet discussed whether any antiracism programming will follow.

“Somers has ongoing programs and discussions related to the issues of inclusion, acceptance, and respect for all people … I do plan to meet with the [Somers High] principal and vice principal very soon to talk about any follow-up that we need to do,” he said. “Matter of fact, we had a very brief discussion [Wednesday] but right now, our focus has been on making sure that the students feel safe and dealing with the students who were involved in … the distribution and creation of the video.”

Gagliarducci said he does not feel the incident is reflective of his students but suggested he might talk to student leaders to get a sense of what they think about the situation.

“We haven’t crossed anything out, but we don’t want to do things on a knee-jerk reaction … We want all of our students, regardless of their race, regardless of their gender, regardless of who they are and where they come from … to feel comfortable,” he said. “When something like this happens, it sort of upsets the applecart. We need to get that cart back on four legs and move forward.”

Some parents say the incident is not an isolated occurrence, but indicative of a larger problem.

Somers Advocate for Social Justice and Somers for Black Lives Chair Giselle Genece says her children experienced racial trauma as students at Somers schools.

“This is not the first time this type of behavior has happened here in Somers, and it won’t be the last,” Genece said. “I hope our school leaders don’t make light of this situation and just give this student a metaphorical nod and tap on the wrist.

Genece also said she is sorrowful over the children of color in Somers and fears that school leaders want to deny that racism exists in the town’s schools and teach an inadequate, sanitized version of history.

Donna Kibbe, a current Somers schools parent and Somers Advocates for Social Justice, took issue with Gagliarducci’s characterization of the incident and its ramifications in an email sent to parents.

“The video isn’t as previously described as containing ‘strong racial overtones.’ It is one of outward, direct racism and ends with a general but very clear death threat,” she said. “The school needs to put protocols in place to prevent such things, along with helping students and staff process trauma.

“Black, brown, and indigenous students have and continue to experience trauma at Somers High School. A town-wide committee needs to be implemented to combat these racist acts and behaviors — because the school is a reflection of the town itself and this keeps happening,” she said.

Parent and SASJ Advocate Emily Shimansky questioned what supports are in place for students of color when racist incidents occur.

Gagliarducci said that while he cannot guarantee if counseling was made available to all students, some students were contacted and given the opportunity to talk to counselors in the school if they felt concerned.

“We have reached out to students in the building. As far as I know, some students were asked if they had seen the video. It was clearly made to students at the school that if they needed to talk to anybody, if they were concerned, or if they were upset, there were certainly counselors available,” he said. “We have guidance counselors at the high school, [along with] psychologists and social workers. We have a fairly good support staff.”

Deidre Montague can be reached at dmontague@courant.com .

