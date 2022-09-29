Read full article on original website
This Week in Horror: October 3 - October 9
Welcome to October! Are you scared yet? Well, you are about to be. The first week of the month is full of new titles of varying levels of frights. The lighter side includes a special from Solar Opposites, the new teen comedy series Reginald the Vampire, and Season 2 of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, however, is no laughing matter, and neither is the reboot of Hellraiser. Plus, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a special Marvel presentation, and Season 2 of Chucky.
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Cult Classics Galore and More: 10 Best Movies of the 1980s According to IMDb
The '80s were, to say the least, an interesting time. Pop culture expanded and matured, new and iconic technology was introduced, and the visual aesthetic of it all—from clothes to hairstyles—was wild. As one would expect, it was also a hell of a decade for cinema. These 10...
How to Watch 'Chucky' Season 2
It has been over three decades, and we can’t seem to get over Hollywood’s creepiest doll and that’s why Chucky is coming back for another season of murders and mayhem. Started in 2021, the series follows the killer doll in a quiet town in New Jersey, where he goes on a rampage and throws the town into utter chaos by exposing the town’s dark secrets. At the same time, Chucky’s past seems to come to light and reveal his origins.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 6 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of The Rings of Power.In what has turned out to be the most action-packed episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to date, Episode 6 focused primarily on just one storyline, bringing audiences a collision between the hosts of the orcs and Southlanders where the Númenoreans sweep in to save the day. Despite the heavy dose of action sequences, though, a number of smaller moments brought some interesting reveals along with them as new details came to light — while an entire land was swallowed in darkness.
‘The Rings of Power’: Who are the Moriandur/Uruk Orcs?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) from escaping in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, they bring him back to the Southlander’s village for an interrogation. Galadriel questions him about his background as she’s already able to deduce a lot of his history just by looking at him. It’s through his responses, though, that viewers can learn the most about what made Adar the way he is and how his Uruk children came to be as well. Despite Adar being an original character to the show, what he went through to become one of the Moriandur, as well as how the rest of the Uruk were created is directly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
New 'House of the Dragon' Featurette Shines Light on Rhaenyra and Daemon's "Dangerous Chemistry"
The Blacks and the Greens have found their footing in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. ‘Driftmark’ is undoubtedly by far the darkest episode of the series, not only are the Targaryens and Velaryons mourning their dead but in these dark times, a dragon is claimed with a price paid in the form of an eye. And while it looks like it’s a dangerous play of politics – a more dangerous alliance is formed in Rhaenyra and Daemon's marriage. In a new featurette, the cast and showrunners of the series speak about the chemistry between the two and the effects of it in the times to come.
'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we see the return of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who was introduced to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." In this week's episode, Jen gets a call from Blonsky's parole officer (John Pirruccello) who suspects that he may have once again become Abomination. In a bid to distract herself from the pain of being ghosted Jen goes along with him as backup to check things out. The She-Hulk team could have easily decided to throw away all of Blonsky's character growth for an action-packed fight scene, but they didn't, and the show is much better for it.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
'Cobra Kai's Thomas Ian Griffith Was Once the Action Star of the Future
Let me say these things up front: The Karate Kid Part III is not a very good movie, but Thomas Ian Griffith is great it in. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai is an absolutely fantastic TV show, and Griffith is, again, great in it. There's a reason the brain trust behind Cobra Kai have made him such an integral part of the hit Netflix series about the karate-based rivalries that consistently plague the San Fernando Valley. As Terry Silver, the slick, pony-tailed businessman and martial-arts sensei who has been a thorn in Daniel LaRusso's side since he was a kid, Griffith remains magnetic every moment he's on the screen – his wild-eyed menace perfectly matching the heightened, soap opera-ish drama playing out across the show. Karate Kid super fans – those who will tolerate Part III's glaring problems just because Griffith's overcharged personality is so entertaining to watch – eagerly anticipated his arrival in the show and have not been let down since he first joined the cast in Season 4.
‘Deadstream’ Review: Found Footage Horror Pushes Boundaries of the Genre with Frights & Fun
The found-footage subgenre has always had a special place in horror, primarily due to the fact we tend to be more afraid of things that look like they could be real. That’s also why so many horror movies stretch the meaning of “based on true events” to convince the audience that the stakes are genuine in their bland supernatural flick. In the case of found footage, the subgenre also has the advantage of being ridiculously cheap compared to horror in general. And horror is already cheap compared to other genres. So, it’s no wonder the market is flooded with found-footage horror, and even less a surprise that most of these movies fail to scare or entertain. But that’s what makes watching Deadstream such a delightful surprise. Deadstream is more than great found footage; it’s one of the best horror movies of the year, period.
Will Byers Needs to be Essential in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
With Season 4 airing earlier this summer, and the highly anticipated fifth and final season in development, Stranger Things is at an all-time high after a long break. In the upcoming Season 5, the character of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his role has been brought up by both fans and the Duffer Brothers themselves. Looking ahead, it's clear that Will should be the show's central character next season, and it makes sense to have him returning to the forefront at the end.
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Shows Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon titled Driftmark has aired and the mess Westeros finds itself in only seems to be deepening. A proper debacle, is it not? The episode began with the somber funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) with all her family gathered around. Even the solemnity of a funeral didn’t mask the tension that exists between the warring parties in the family. As the episode progresses, Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) bonds with Vhagar but loses an eye which leads to a stand-off between his step-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’ Arcy and his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
5 Ways 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Different From The Original (& 5 Ways It's Similar)
Hocus Pocus 2 not only flew on to Disney+ 29 years after the original 1993 film, but it takes place 29 years after it. Similarly to the way Hocus Pocus began in 1963 Salem and flash forward to the modern day of 1993, the sequel flashes even more forward to the very modern day of 2022.
Who Is Marvel Comics' Sabra, the Controversial Addition to ‘Captain America: New World Order?’
D23 was full of plenty of exciting announcements (and a few surprises) for Marvel fans. In addition to new footage from films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, and the cast announcement for Marvel's Thunderbolts, a fourth film in the Captain America series was unveiled—Captain America: New World Order. While the biggest surprise may have been the reveal of Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Stearns, a.k.a. The Leader (not seen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk), stalwart studio maestro Kevin Feige also announced that the upcoming Anthony Mackie-starrer would serve as the debut of Sabra (Shira Haas, best known for her Emmy-nominated work in Netflix's Unorthodox), an Israeli hero. Response was swift, with various critics both hailing and denouncing the character. But who exactly is Sabra, and why is she such a flashpoint?
'Ghost Files': Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara Are the Best Ghost Hunters in the Biz
Ghost hunting media is nothing new. Shakespeare had a tendency to include specters in his work (most famously in Hamlet), accounts of supernatural encounters have been reported in print media stretching back to the 18th century, spiritualism saw a rise in the 19th and 20th centuries, and shows like Unsolved Mysteries and Ghost Hunters have become staples of television on certain cable channels. In a 2019 poll sampling the American population, nearly half of respondents aged 18 and up said they believed in ghosts. While an interesting figure, it still leaves a slight majority of the population who do not. That's a lot of people who have been widely ignored by supernatural entertainment, at least until a few years ago.
