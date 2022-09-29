Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) from escaping in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, they bring him back to the Southlander’s village for an interrogation. Galadriel questions him about his background as she’s already able to deduce a lot of his history just by looking at him. It’s through his responses, though, that viewers can learn the most about what made Adar the way he is and how his Uruk children came to be as well. Despite Adar being an original character to the show, what he went through to become one of the Moriandur, as well as how the rest of the Uruk were created is directly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO