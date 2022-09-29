Read full article on original website
Man who stole van with baby inside found guilty on kidnapping, other charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The man who kidnapped a 9-month-old child in July was found guilty of kidnapping. On September 30, a Washington County jury found 25-year-old Marcus Esa Paul guilty of all charges following a four-day trial. PAST COVERAGE | Suspect in custody, accused of stealing van with...
Oregon State throws four interceptions for the second game in a row vs Utah
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State kicked off Pac-12 play hosting #6 USC last week and although the Beavers couldn't pull out the win, they definitely had chances to. And this week it didn't get much easier for OSU as the Beavs traveled to take on #12 Utah. The Beavers...
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
