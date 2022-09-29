Read full article on original website
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Sony's Musical Comedy?
When you hear Shawn Mendes voicing an anthropomorphic crocodile, it sounds adorable, cute, and fun, but not surprising. But when you hear Javier Bardem playing the character of a showman and the owner of the said crocodile, it is certain to leave you in awe. From grungy and serious characters to a comedic role, it’s definitely a complete turnaround for the No Country for Old Men star. But that’s one of the most exciting things about Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film features a very interesting cast, (which we’ll get to soon enough) and is a much-awaited family movie of fall 2022.
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
Cult Classics Galore and More: 10 Best Movies of the 1980s According to IMDb
The '80s were, to say the least, an interesting time. Pop culture expanded and matured, new and iconic technology was introduced, and the visual aesthetic of it all—from clothes to hairstyles—was wild. As one would expect, it was also a hell of a decade for cinema. These 10...
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Who Is Marvel Comics' Sabra, the Controversial Addition to ‘Captain America: New World Order?’
D23 was full of plenty of exciting announcements (and a few surprises) for Marvel fans. In addition to new footage from films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, and the cast announcement for Marvel's Thunderbolts, a fourth film in the Captain America series was unveiled—Captain America: New World Order. While the biggest surprise may have been the reveal of Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Stearns, a.k.a. The Leader (not seen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk), stalwart studio maestro Kevin Feige also announced that the upcoming Anthony Mackie-starrer would serve as the debut of Sabra (Shira Haas, best known for her Emmy-nominated work in Netflix's Unorthodox), an Israeli hero. Response was swift, with various critics both hailing and denouncing the character. But who exactly is Sabra, and why is she such a flashpoint?
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
How 'Back to the Future 2' Tricked You Into Thinking Crispin Glover Returned
The Back to the Future trilogy is a true pop culture phenomenon. Over the three movies, the iconic characters of Doctor Emmett “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travel across time after the eccentric Doc creates a time machine built from a DeLorean. As well as Doc and Marty, the series gave us other memorable characters who were first introduced in the original 1985 movie including the dim-witted bully Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson), and Marty’s outlandish parents Lorraine (Lea Thompson) and George (Crispin Glover). After the unimaginable success of the first film, Part II and Part III were filmed back-to-back in 1989 and 1990 respectively.
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Donnie Yen, Zhang Ziyi Among Talent On Debut Slate Of Peter Chan’s Changin’ Pictures
Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Ho-sun Chan has launched a production company to focus on streaming content, Changin’ Pictures, with a debut slate of five projects and talent including action star Donnie Yen and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi. The new outfit aims to “revolutionize the streaming multiverse in Asia” by signing up leading filmmakers and fresh talent from across the region to create drama series for a pan-Asian audience and beyond. Chan also intends to collaborate with platforms and potential co-production partners who want to jump into Asia’s expanding streaming market. Changin’ Pictures plans to roll out 20 limited series across various gernes...
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Showcase the Movie's Stunning Aesthetic
It’s a great day for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans. As the movie’s premiere in November inches closer and closer, Marvel Studios decided to unveil the upcoming blockbuster’s most revealing trailer yet earlier today, and now stills are following up for us to get us even more hyped up to what is certain to be one of the year’s biggest movies. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to chronicle what happens to Wakanda after the death of its king, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).
Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline on Reuniting After 25 Years on 'The Good House'
In The Good House, from directors Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky, Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver) is a successful realtor in an idyllic New England town who works hard at maintaining an exterior that everything is going her way when it’s very much not. When Hildy crosses paths with an old flame, local construction contractor Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), things reignite between them, but that also brings old demons to the surface and forces Hildy to face her own bad choices and the damage they’ve caused.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' RealD 3D Poster Shows Namor's Menacing Presence
Hot off of the release of the brand-new action-packed trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new poster for the film has been revealed, which features its star-studded cast while advertising for fans to experience the upcoming movie from Marvel Studios in Real D 3D. The poster features the return...
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Actress and Activist, Dead at 75
Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather has passed away at the age of 75. Littlefeather, who starred in several films during the 1970s, is best known for declining Marlon Brando’s award at the 1973 Oscars. She leaves behind a legacy of helping ensure Native American people are treated with respect in the film industry.
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
'The Others': A Different Take on the Haunted House Flick
Haunted house flicks are prolific. From the age of classical Hollywood (Robert Wise's The Haunting) through to schlocky-yet-underrated '70s yarns such as The Amityville Horror, franchise fan favorite The Conjuring to more cerebral fare like The Shining and The Haunting of Hill House, the ghost story is a tireless movie-making springboard. It's a genre that continues to get significant mileage out of a typically fairly straightforward concept. Unsuspecting tenants become aware of, or inadvertently stir up, vengeful, restless (and oftentimes malignant) spirits who dish out an almighty bedeviling. A lot of the time, spirited film-goers can foresee the signs, read the harbingers.
Why Alec Baldwin's Soliloquy in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' Is Still the Most Epic One-Take Ever
David Mamet's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross is about the daily grind of a collection of real estate salesmen and the politics within the small office from where they make their pitches. The ensemble cast includes big screen stalwarts like Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Arkin. With a group of actors like that and a master filmmaker like Mamet running the show, you are all but guaranteed an excellent movie. And that's exactly what Glengarry Glen Ross is.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
