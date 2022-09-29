Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history
TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security at TEA
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has named the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) first chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas. The title was created following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. According to the governor's office, Scott will serve as a "recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature." He will also work to ensure schools are abiding by school safety policies passed by the Texas Legislature.
How to check if you're registered to vote in Texas
With Election Day right around the corner, residents in Texas should check if they're registered to vote. KVUE's Dominique Newland explains how to check.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
TEXAS, USA — THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a $167 million contract for New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to...
Texas A&M political science professor breaks down Texas gubernatorial debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'rourke are in a tight race for governor, with a recent KVUE and Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll showing that O'Rourke is seven points behind Abbott. One issue some voters are concerned about is abortion rights. The two...
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
'This attack was a hate crime' | Texas lawmakers call on DOJ to investigate deadly migrant shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
San Marcos man arrested for allegedly driving erratically on Texas Capitol grounds, damaging gate
AUSTIN, Texas — A San Marcos man has been arrested for allegedly driving erratically on the Texas Capitol grounds, driving through an iron gate and then damaging a bollard and fixture. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on Sept. 28 at around 10 p.m., DPS personnel witnessed...
Hawaiian Airlines offering chance to win trip to Hawaii through scavenger hunt
AUSTIN, Texas — Pack your bags and your sunscreen because Hawaiian Airlines is offering the chance to win a free trip to Hawaii if participants win a scavenger hunt!. Hawaiian Airlines is "bringing the window seat to Austin" through a two-day interactive scavenger hunt, its press release states. This comes a year and a half after Hawaiian Airlines began its nonstop service to Honolulu in April 2021 from Austin.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, was attempting to serve the...
Teen in foster care says he just wants to be loved
AUSTIN, Texas — Like a game of putt-putt or a competitive match of air hockey, life is about trying to get to the next round with resiliency. Someone who knows all about that is 16-year-old Anthony. KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Anthony to play some fun games at Main Event.
