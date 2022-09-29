ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history

TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
KVUE

Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security at TEA

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has named the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) first chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas. The title was created following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. According to the governor's office, Scott will serve as a "recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature." He will also work to ensure schools are abiding by school safety policies passed by the Texas Legislature.
KVUE

How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
KVUE

Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
KVUE

Hawaiian Airlines offering chance to win trip to Hawaii through scavenger hunt

AUSTIN, Texas — Pack your bags and your sunscreen because Hawaiian Airlines is offering the chance to win a free trip to Hawaii if participants win a scavenger hunt!. Hawaiian Airlines is "bringing the window seat to Austin" through a two-day interactive scavenger hunt, its press release states. This comes a year and a half after Hawaiian Airlines began its nonstop service to Honolulu in April 2021 from Austin.
KVUE

Teen in foster care says he just wants to be loved

AUSTIN, Texas — Like a game of putt-putt or a competitive match of air hockey, life is about trying to get to the next round with resiliency. Someone who knows all about that is 16-year-old Anthony. KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Anthony to play some fun games at Main Event.
KVUE

