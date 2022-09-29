National Coffee Day: How a local coffee shop roasts their Mexican coffee beans

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Today is national coffee day and for one local coffee shop, it’s more than just pouring a cup of joe Monday through Friday.

El Paso native, Alejandra Gonzalez, is the owner and coffee roaster at Casa Cafetzin and she shares how their coffee shop stands out.

About 10 years ago, Gonzalez started roasting in Mexico, which led her to start her own coffee shop business two years ago, here in the borderland.

“Usually, we take from 8 to 15 minutes to roast the coffee, so we have some green coffee. After that we don’t do freshly roasted coffee. Like right now, we have to leave it 24 hours to settle down all the gasses, so all the flavors enhance with the roast,” Gonzales said.

While they don’t roast their coffee every day, they roast three days a week, then put them in coffee bags or prepare them for their coffee shop.

As Casa Cafetizin gets their coffee from Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, and Nayarit, they only offer medium and light roast coffee.

“Because their flavors are so unique and so nice and coffees are so smooth, we don’t want to cover the flavors of the coffee with any additional syrups or artificial flavors.”

To add to the diversity, every week a different coffee bean from Mexico is featured.

“Coffee comes from South Mexico. We work directly with a coffee producer and we go visit the communities. A lot of them are indigenous communities. Instead of selling their coffee to big companies at a cheaper price, we offer direct trade and fair trade to a lot of those communities.”

Gonzales says the difference with transnational companies is that they go and offer very small amounts of money.

“Coffee is just one harvest per year, so, it is like if you earn all your money for your whole year in just one paycheck.”

Then there’s the impact that inflation has had on coffee prices.

“Because of transportation, it’s increased a lot, because whenever they pick the coffee, they have to process it, pay labor. I mean we have a station in Mexico but we also have to bring it to the U.S.”

With the one-two punch of the pandemic and labor shortage, it’s pushed many farmers out of the picture.

Gonzales adds she wants people to appreciate coffee because of the labor that’s put in, from the farmers in Oaxaca, all the way through, to the people serving up that cup.

